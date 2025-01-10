or
Christina Haack Admits She'll 'Probably' Get Married Again Despite 3 Divorces — But Only Under 1 Condition

Photo of Christina Haack
Source: mega

Christina Haack is in the middle of her third divorce.

By:

Jan. 10 2025, Published 2:45 p.m. ET

Christina Haack isn't opposed to walking down the aisle a fourth time.

Amid her dramatic divorce battle from estranged husband Josh Hall, the blonde beauty was asked her thoughts about becoming a wife again.

christina haack admits probably get married again divorces condition
Source: @thechristinahall/instagram

Christina Haack admitted she'll 'probably' get married again despite being in the middle of her third divorce.

"I will always love love. I probably will [get married again] eventually," she confessed. "But, not anytime soon."

However, she's laying down some ground rules for her future self, noting she wants to "be engaged for a minimum of, like, five years" to someone before they exchange vows.

Haack was married Tarek El Moussa, the father of her two eldest kids, from 2009 to 2018 and went on to marry Ant Anstead in 2020. After welcoming a son with Anstead, they split and finalized their divorce in 2021.

The following year, she wed Hall, who filed for divorce in July 2024.

christina haack admits probably get married again divorces condition
Source: @thechristinahall/instagram

The HGTV star said she wants to be engaged for at least five years before marrying someone.

While the blonde beauty was once on bad terms with El Moussa and Anstead, she managed to repair those relationships — however, things with Hall are still tumultuous.

To start, Haack accused her estranged husband of "stealing" money from her, and she also slammed his "obscene" alleged request of over $60,000 in monthly spousal support.

christina haack admits probably get married again divorces condition
Source: @thechristinahall/instagram

Haack and estranged husband Josh Hall split in the summer of 2024 after three years of marriage.

A representative for Hall denied her claims, calling them "false" and "libelous."

"Josh hasn’t stolen a penny from her or her family. This is a red line, and Christina has crossed it," they stated. "Instead of repeating Christina’s false statement, the media should ask why Christina keeps insisting on handling this matter in public instead of through the law."

In trailers for her upcoming HGTV show The Flip Off — which Hall starred in but eventually quit due to their split — the exes' marital strife is on full display.

In one scene, Hall told the mom-of-three to "shut up" after an argument, but in a social media post, he claimed the clip was edited.

christina haack admits probably get married again divorces condition
Source: hgtv

The blonde beauty's new HGTV show also stars her ex-husband Tarek El Moussa.

"[That feeling when] you can’t get enough ratings with celebrity [home] designers, so you rely on manufactured drama with me, a nobody," Hall captioned screenshot of an article about the preview. "HGTV, you’ve changed 🙄."

Haack slammed his allegations, writing on her Instagram Story, "Manufactured?! Pretty sure no one at HGTV told you to be rude to me…. That was all natural."

In another sad moment, Haack tearfully informed El Moussa — who also stars on the show alongside his wife, Heather — that she and Hall split.

"We had a blow up... middle fingers in my face. The kids literally asked me to leave," she told her Flip or Flop costar. "They told me 'he’s not nice to me.' Why would I stick around?"

Us Weekly spoke to Haack about possibly getting married again.

