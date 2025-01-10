Christina Haack Admits She'll 'Probably' Get Married Again Despite 3 Divorces — But Only Under 1 Condition

Christina Haack is in the middle of her third divorce.

Amid her dramatic divorce battle from estranged husband Josh Hall , the blonde beauty was asked her thoughts about becoming a wife again.

Christina Haack admitted she'll 'probably' get married again despite being in the middle of her third divorce.

"I will always love love. I probably will [get married again] eventually," she confessed. "But, not anytime soon."

However, she's laying down some ground rules for her future self, noting she wants to "be engaged for a minimum of, like, five years" to someone before they exchange vows.