Christina Haack's Ex Josh Hall Admits He's Ready for 'Fresh Start' After 'Tough' 2024 Amid Contentious Split From HGTV Star
Josh Hall is reflecting on his 2024 amid his split from Christina Haack.
On Thursday, January 2, the HGTV star’s ex shared a lengthy message to social media, contemplating what he has learned over the last year.
“2024 was a tough year, but it’s taught me a lot. It helped me grow and be stronger than I’ve ever been. Sometimes the tough situations can change you. You end up becoming a different person. A better version of yourself,” he began, seemingly referencing his messy divorce from the TV personality.
“You learn things about yourself you didn’t know before. It has opened my eyes to many things. Even though it was tough, I know that it taught me many lessons and for that I’m grateful. I always tell myself that God gives his toughest battles to his strongest soldiers,” he added.
After Hall filed for divorce in July 2024, Haack accused him of “stealing” from her and asking for an “obscene amount” in spousal support. Hall — who doesn't have any kids with the Flip or Flop star — continued: “But it wasn’t all bad, in these tough situations, I realized who is really there for you. These people become your pillars in life. They stand by you. They understand when you need space. They’ve got you, even if it at this moment in time, you don’t have them. I will forever be grateful for my community who continue to love me, support me and those special ones who came into my life.”
He concluded on a positive note, “Here’s to 2025, a new year, a fresh start, and a chance to write a new book with some new beginnings. This WILL be my best year yet…🙏🏼.”
Hall’s statement came after a tense fight between the now-exes was aired during the new trailer for The Flip Off.
In the clip, released on Thursday, January 2, Hall, 44, seemed to have a one-sided conversation before telling his wife to “shut up” in the car.
“This is a competition. We gotta pull out all stops. Whatever it takes to win, I’ll do it. Halls rule!” he said while looking at Haack. “You’re supposed to say it with me, or repeat it, or something that shows that you’re with me.”
The mother-of-three, 41, did not reply as Hall continued.
“Remember, you’re a Hall now. Don’t get confused in this competition about what your last name is,” he said before waiting for a response, referring to how they were competing against her ex-husband Tarek El Moussa.
When the blonde beauty did not reply, he told her, “You’re rude.”
“I don’t over talk,” she eventually stated. The exchange appeared to intensify as Hall ranted on.
“Yeah, the s--- you say and I’m just like, ‘I wish you’d shut up already. My wife’s pissing me off already,” he said, to which Haack ignored him and asked, “Are we there yet?”