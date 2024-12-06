or
Christina Haack Claps Back at 'Bizarre and Ridiculous' Claims She's Dating Her Married Coworker After Gushing Over Him

Composite photo of Christina Haack and her pal.
Source: MEGA/@thechristinahall/Instagram

Christina Haack is in the middle of her third divorce.

By:

Dec. 6 2024, Published 10:59 a.m. ET

Christina Haack doesn’t have a new man.

On Thursday, December 5, the HGTV star, 41, clapped back at claims she is romantically involved with the guy she recently gushed over on social media.

christina haack bizarre ridiculous dating married coworker gushing
Source: @thechristinahall/Instagram

Christina Haack took to her Instagram Story to set the record straight about her relationship with the man from her recent posts.

“Slow news day…” she began. “I should be able to post pictures with my MARRIED male friends and male coworkers without it being an omg look who she’s dating thing. So bizarre and ridiculous.”

The three-time divorcee added, “Dear the media... I have plenty of interesting things to say (especially when it comes to my latest divorce) we don't need to invent things.”

As OK! previously reported, people began to speculate Haack was seeing contractor Michael Lange after she uploaded a photo of the two cozying up to one another.

In the snapshot, the duo had their arms around each other as they smiled for the camera.

christina haack bizarre ridiculous dating married coworker gushing
Source: MEGA

Christina Haack is in a divorce battle with ex Josh Hall, whom she married in 2021.

“Putting in the work!” Haack penned.

In another image, the blonde beauty — who filed for divorce from ex Josh Hall in July — praised Lange for his handiwork as he helped put up her Christmas tree.

Christina Anstead

“There are still good men left,” she raved. “One of them right here single-handedly hoisted this 11-foot tree into my home. Appreciate you, @capa_a_general.”

The rumors about Lange and Haack came amid the mother-of-three’s contentious divorce battle with Hall.

christina haack bizarre ridiculous dating married coworker gushing
Source: @thechristinahall/Instagram

Christina Haack claimed 'there are still good men left' while posting a photo of her male pal putting up her Christmas tree.

Because the duo did not have a prenup, the negotiations have been particularly rocky. In fact, Haack shockingly accused her ex of stealing money from her and alleged he is requesting a whopping $65,000 in spousal support every month.

Hall’s rep called Haack’s statements “false and libelous,” adding, “This is a red line, and Christina has crossed it.”

As the couple continues to battle it out, Haack took a dig at Hall by hinting he won’t be a part of her new HGTV show, The Flip Off.

"It was not fun, to be honest. I did not enjoy filming with him. So, having split up made this, to be honest, so much easier and so much better in every way," she said to ET. "This show would've been hard to film."

christina haack bizarre ridiculous dating married coworker gushing
Source: MEGA

Christina Haack's ex Josh Hall is reportedly asking for $65,000 a month in spousal support.

The star also gave some insight into what ended their marriage — which began in 2021 — spilling, “When someone is insecure and doesn't like to watch you win. I feel like I was not shining as bright to try and not make him feel emasculated. But who wants to look like that?”

