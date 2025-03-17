Christina Haack's Hottest Photos

"Ugh I literally can see his future teenage self in this photo 😳😩," the bikini-clad mom captioned a photo of herself with Brayden James El Moussa, her son with ex-husband Tarek El Moussa.

Christina and Tarek met in 2005 and started dating the following year. In 2009, they tied the knot on Coronado Island, Calif., after three years of relationship.

They shocked their fans when they announced their separation in December 2016, months following an altercation at their Yorba Linda, Calif., home in May 2016.

"Like many couples, we have had challenges in our marriage," Christina and Tarek said in a statement. "We had an unfortunate misunderstanding about six months ago and the police were called to our house in an abundance of caution. There was no violence and no charges were filed."

Their message continued, "During the process, we are committed to our kids and being the best parents we can be. We will continue to work through this process civilly and cooperatively, and plan to continue our professional life together."