Christina Haack's Hottest Photos

christina haack hottest photos
Source: @christinahaack/Instagram

Christina Haack flaunts her fit physique often!

By:

March 17 2025, Published 7:00 a.m. ET

Christina Haack Flaunted Her Revenge Body

christina haack hottest photos
Source: @christinahaack/Instagram

Christina Haack debuted her new relationship after Josh Hall filed for divorce in July 2024.

Months after her split from Josh Hall, Christina Haack showed what her estranged husband was missing by displaying her fit figure during a sunny getaway in Mexico.

In the November 2024 snap, she posed in a black bikini while sipping on a glass of champagne near an infinity pool.

"Scorpio season was good to me ♏️," she captioned the post.

Fit at 41

christina haack hottest photos
Source: @christinahaack/Instagram

Christina Haack has gone through three divorces.

Haack showcased her slender body in a patterned black bikini while posing on a balcony.

"This trip just hits different … 🩶," she said in the caption of the August 2024 snap.

Christina Haack Looked Better Than Ever

christina haack hottest photos
Source: @christinahaack/Instagram

She was first married to her 'Flip or Flop' costar Tarek El Moussa.

The Flip or Flop alum stunned in a May 2023 post. In the photo, the blonde beauty showed off her slim body in a black bikini as she posed with her dog. She topped up her look with aviator sunglasses.

"Digital Detox," Haack captioned the sizzling update.

She previously rehomed her other dog Biggie "in the best interest" of her children due to her pet's "behavioral issues."

Enjoying Motherhood

christina haack hottest photos
Source: @christinahaack/Instagram

Christina Haack was previously married to Ant Anstead.

"Ugh I literally can see his future teenage self in this photo 😳😩," the bikini-clad mom captioned a photo of herself with Brayden James El Moussa, her son with ex-husband Tarek El Moussa.

Christina and Tarek met in 2005 and started dating the following year. In 2009, they tied the knot on Coronado Island, Calif., after three years of relationship.

They shocked their fans when they announced their separation in December 2016, months following an altercation at their Yorba Linda, Calif., home in May 2016.

"Like many couples, we have had challenges in our marriage," Christina and Tarek said in a statement. "We had an unfortunate misunderstanding about six months ago and the police were called to our house in an abundance of caution. There was no violence and no charges were filed."

Their message continued, "During the process, we are committed to our kids and being the best parents we can be. We will continue to work through this process civilly and cooperatively, and plan to continue our professional life together."

Twinning With Her Daughter

christina haack hottest photos
Source: @christinahaack/Instagram

Christina Haack has three children.

In March 2017, Christina posed with her and Tarek's daughter, Taylor, while wearing matching swimsuits.

