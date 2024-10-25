or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Christina Anstead
OK LogoNEWS

Christina Haack Shocked Over Josh Hall’s Actions Amid Messy Split: She 'Can’t Believe She Thought She’d Spend the Rest of Her Life' With Him

Composite photo of Christina Haack and Josh Hall
Source: @thechristinahall/instagram;@unbrokenjosh/instagram

Christina Haack is in the middle of her third divorce.

By:

Oct. 25 2024, Published 7:00 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Christina Haack's decision to not sign a prenup when she and Josh Hall married in 2021 is coming back to bite her.

Though Hall denied his estranged wife's claim that he stole $35,000 from her, he has since made more alleged money grabs, including trying to prevent her from selling her Tennessee home and requesting a hefty spousal support deal.

Article continues below advertisement
christina haack shocked joshua hall actions messy split
Source: @thechristinahall/instagram

Christina Haack accused estranged husband Josh Hall of stealing from her.

Article continues below advertisement

The mom-of-three, 41, "can’t believe that this is the same guy she thought she’d spend the rest of her life with," one source told a news outlet.

"There’s no telling how low Josh will stoop to get her money," they added, as her attorney claimed it was outrageous for him to be asking for $65,000 per month in spousal support.

Article continues below advertisement
christina haack shocked joshua hall actions messy split
Source: @thechristinahall/instagram

The HGTV star shares two kids with ex-husband Tarek El Moussa and one with ex-husband Ant Anstead.

Article continues below advertisement

In a since-deleted social media tirade, the blonde beauty detailed the alleged ways Hall was coming after her funds.

"Remember when you said you would never steal from me or my kids and you would just be happy in a van with your dog? I guess plans changed," she began.

Article continues below advertisement

"This is stealing from me and my family. Asking for an obscene amount of $$ from me for a short-term marriage is factual. Stealing rental income for two of my sole properties and separate homes is factual (booking a cleaner does not make you a property manager). I have one who gets a % for her actual work of being a property manager," the HGTV star continued, going on to accuse him of "gold-digging."

MORE ON:
Christina Anstead

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement
christina haack shocked joshua hall actions messy split
Source: @thechristinahall/instagram

The mother-of-three's lawyer said Hall requested $65,000 per month in spousal support.

Article continues below advertisement

Hall's representative once again denied her allegations via a public statement.

"Josh has said repeatedly that he wants to handle the divorce like an adult — in the courts, not in social media and the tabloids," the spokesperson said. "Over and over again, Christina has insisted otherwise, creating public spectacles, but Josh has still stayed quiet. But now Christina is defaming him."

Article continues below advertisement

"These are false, libelous claims. Josh hasn’t stolen a penny from her or her family," the message continued. "This is a red line, and Christina has crossed it. Instead of repeating Christina’s false statement, the media should ask why Christina keeps insisting on handling this matter in public instead of through the law."

Article continues below advertisement
christina haack shocked joshua hall actions messy split
Source: @thechristinahall/instagram

Haack filed for divorce in July after almost three years of marriage.

The Flip or Flop alum filed for divorce in July, something Hall was reportedly blindsided by.

He broke his silence on the situation the following month, sharing, "I prefer privacy, especially during something as life changing as a divorce I did not ask for."

"I will not publicly badmouth anyone as people have families, friends and others who respect and love them," he concluded.

Life & Style reported on how Haack has reacted to Hall's alleged money grabs.

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.