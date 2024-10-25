Christina Haack Shocked Over Josh Hall’s Actions Amid Messy Split: She 'Can’t Believe She Thought She’d Spend the Rest of Her Life' With Him
Christina Haack's decision to not sign a prenup when she and Josh Hall married in 2021 is coming back to bite her.
Though Hall denied his estranged wife's claim that he stole $35,000 from her, he has since made more alleged money grabs, including trying to prevent her from selling her Tennessee home and requesting a hefty spousal support deal.
The mom-of-three, 41, "can’t believe that this is the same guy she thought she’d spend the rest of her life with," one source told a news outlet.
"There’s no telling how low Josh will stoop to get her money," they added, as her attorney claimed it was outrageous for him to be asking for $65,000 per month in spousal support.
In a since-deleted social media tirade, the blonde beauty detailed the alleged ways Hall was coming after her funds.
"Remember when you said you would never steal from me or my kids and you would just be happy in a van with your dog? I guess plans changed," she began.
"This is stealing from me and my family. Asking for an obscene amount of $$ from me for a short-term marriage is factual. Stealing rental income for two of my sole properties and separate homes is factual (booking a cleaner does not make you a property manager). I have one who gets a % for her actual work of being a property manager," the HGTV star continued, going on to accuse him of "gold-digging."
Hall's representative once again denied her allegations via a public statement.
"Josh has said repeatedly that he wants to handle the divorce like an adult — in the courts, not in social media and the tabloids," the spokesperson said. "Over and over again, Christina has insisted otherwise, creating public spectacles, but Josh has still stayed quiet. But now Christina is defaming him."
"These are false, libelous claims. Josh hasn’t stolen a penny from her or her family," the message continued. "This is a red line, and Christina has crossed it. Instead of repeating Christina’s false statement, the media should ask why Christina keeps insisting on handling this matter in public instead of through the law."
The Flip or Flop alum filed for divorce in July, something Hall was reportedly blindsided by.
He broke his silence on the situation the following month, sharing, "I prefer privacy, especially during something as life changing as a divorce I did not ask for."
"I will not publicly badmouth anyone as people have families, friends and others who respect and love them," he concluded.
