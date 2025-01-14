or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Christina Anstead
OK LogoNEWS

Christina Haack Cryptically Says She's 'Energy Cutting' as Estranged Husband Josh Hall Goes Instagram Official With New Girlfriend: Photo

Photo of Josh Hall; picture of Christina Haack.
Source: @unbrokenjosh/Instagram; MEGA

Christina Haack's estranged husband, Josh Hall, is dating Stephanie Gabrys.

By:

Jan. 14 2025, Published 10:17 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Christina Haack seems to be removing negative energy from her life as her estranged husband, Josh Hall, moves on with someone new.

Haack and Hall both took to their Instagram Stories right around the same time on Monday night, January 13, with updates on how their navigating the new year.

Article continues below advertisement
christina haack ex josh hall instagram official new girlfriend photo
Source: @unbrokenjosh/Instagram

Josh Hall went Instagram official with Stephanie Gabrys on Monday, January 13.

Article continues below advertisement

While Haack declared she was "energy cutting" alongside a picture of a bonfire, Hall shared a photo of himself also near a fire pit — though his post hard-launched his new relationship.

"Happy 35th to this real life [angel]," Hall wrote beside an image of his girlfriend, Stephanie Gabrys, sitting on his lap.

Article continues below advertisement
christina haack ex josh hall instagram official new girlfriend photo
Source: MEGA

Christina Haack filed for divorce from Josh Hall in July 2024.

Article continues below advertisement

Hall and Gabrys have been "happily dating for some time" following his divorce from Haack in July 2024, a source told Us Weekly earlier this month.

The insider said Hall had "met someone wonderful in Nashville" and while he "wasn't trying to date" so soon after his split, Gabrys is the "perfect match."

MORE ON:
Christina Anstead

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement
christina haack ex josh hall instagram official new girlfriend photo
Source: MEGA

Christina Haack and Josh Hall tied the knot in April 2022.

Article continues below advertisement

Going forward, the confidante confessed Hall is "trying to live a more private life" and "has no desire to be a celebrity" after his and Haack's high-profile marital demise.

"He hasn’t made a show of the relationship, but it’s not a secret. Josh is just low-key," the source explained. "He is very happy with his life and looking forward to 2025 and what’s on the horizon. This is the happiest he’s been in some time."

Article continues below advertisement
christina haack ex josh hall instagram official new girlfriend photo
Source: @stephaniegabrys/Instagram

Josh Hall's girlfriend, Stephanie Gabrys, is a model.

Article continues below advertisement

While Hall's Instagram Story on Monday marked his and Gabrys' first time posing together as a couple via social media, the duo both posted about their trip to Big Sur, Calif., in September.

Gabrys later tagged Hall in a Story of a bouquet of flowers alongside the message: "You don’t have to ask him if he loves you."

On New Year’s Day, Hall opened up via Instagram about the hard year he had amid his messy split from Haack.

"Sometimes the tough situations can change you. You end up becoming a different person. A better version of yourself. You learn things about yourself you didn’t know before," he expressed. "It has opened my eyes to many things. Even though it was tough, I know that it taught me many lessons and for that I’m grateful. I always tell myself that God gives his toughest battles to his strongest soldiers."

In the comments section of the post, Gabrys wrote: "Proud of you and the strong, patient, hard working, generous and kind hearted man you are! 2025 is going to be the best year yet! ❤️."

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.