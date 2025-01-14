Christina Haack Cryptically Says She's 'Energy Cutting' as Estranged Husband Josh Hall Goes Instagram Official With New Girlfriend: Photo
Christina Haack seems to be removing negative energy from her life as her estranged husband, Josh Hall, moves on with someone new.
Haack and Hall both took to their Instagram Stories right around the same time on Monday night, January 13, with updates on how their navigating the new year.
While Haack declared she was "energy cutting" alongside a picture of a bonfire, Hall shared a photo of himself also near a fire pit — though his post hard-launched his new relationship.
"Happy 35th to this real life [angel]," Hall wrote beside an image of his girlfriend, Stephanie Gabrys, sitting on his lap.
Hall and Gabrys have been "happily dating for some time" following his divorce from Haack in July 2024, a source told Us Weekly earlier this month.
The insider said Hall had "met someone wonderful in Nashville" and while he "wasn't trying to date" so soon after his split, Gabrys is the "perfect match."
Going forward, the confidante confessed Hall is "trying to live a more private life" and "has no desire to be a celebrity" after his and Haack's high-profile marital demise.
"He hasn’t made a show of the relationship, but it’s not a secret. Josh is just low-key," the source explained. "He is very happy with his life and looking forward to 2025 and what’s on the horizon. This is the happiest he’s been in some time."
While Hall's Instagram Story on Monday marked his and Gabrys' first time posing together as a couple via social media, the duo both posted about their trip to Big Sur, Calif., in September.
Gabrys later tagged Hall in a Story of a bouquet of flowers alongside the message: "You don’t have to ask him if he loves you."
On New Year’s Day, Hall opened up via Instagram about the hard year he had amid his messy split from Haack.
"Sometimes the tough situations can change you. You end up becoming a different person. A better version of yourself. You learn things about yourself you didn’t know before," he expressed. "It has opened my eyes to many things. Even though it was tough, I know that it taught me many lessons and for that I’m grateful. I always tell myself that God gives his toughest battles to his strongest soldiers."
In the comments section of the post, Gabrys wrote: "Proud of you and the strong, patient, hard working, generous and kind hearted man you are! 2025 is going to be the best year yet! ❤️."