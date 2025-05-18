Christina Haack 'Loves' That Her New Boyfriend Christopher Larocca Is a 'CEO' and Has a 'Successful Career and Loads of Money'
Christina Haack is obsessed — and rightfully so — with her new boyfriend, Christopher Larocca.
The Flip or Flop star and CEO of Network Connex made their relationship Instagram official in February after being romantically linked for several months.
According to an insider, Haack “loves that he’s a CEO with his own successful career and loads of money,” adding, “It’s a huge relief after basically being her ex’s sugar mama.”
Christopher Larocca Treats Christina Haack 'Like a Total Princess'
“She’s completely changed her tune about going slow and is now in the fast lane with this new guy,” the source added. “The sun rises and sets on him. The way she raves about him, you’d think he was God’s gift.”
The confidant noted how the real estate investor is “still really bitter” about her previous relationship with her third husband, Josh Hall, whom she legally divorced in May after filing in July 2024. “So having this new man sweep her off her feet has been a big help for her state of mind,” the insider suggested.
“He treats her like a total princess — she’s very happy,” added the source.
Christina Haack Reveals She Has 'Co-Dependency Issues'
In April, Haack took to Instagram to express how complete she felt with Larocca after her former relationship exposed her anxious tendencies.
“As someone who recently discovered I have anxious-attachment (not sure what took me so long) and for sure a history of co-dependency issues.. things can be challenging and by ‘things’ I mean ‘me,’” the HGTV star captioned her selfie.
- Christina Haack's Boyfriend Gropes Her From Behind in Her Tiny Bikini During Getaway
- Christina Haack Shuts Down Accusations She Cheated on Estranged Husband Josh Hall With Boyfriend Christopher Larocca
- Christina Haack Shows Off Toned Abs in Crop Top While 'Chasing the Sun' With New Boyfriend Christopher Larocca: Photos
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
“Meeting an unexpected good man who has his own amazing career, life & hobbies (who also happens to have zero jealousy) can at times feel strange for someone who has had the opposite,” she added.
“At 41 l’m finally learning about safe communication, independence during commitment and a relationship that is NOT 0-100,” Haack continued. “I am for sure guilty of putting pressure on others. Facing my own insecurities has forced me into doing the shadow work l’ve been avoiding..it’s time to break the cycle.”
Did Christina Haack Cheat on Joshua Hall With Her New Boyfriend?
With her divorce being finalized after the couple made their relationship public, rumors about Haack cheating on her ex-husband went viral — however, a rep from the TV personality quickly denied the speculation.
“Christina was separated when she met Chris,” the spokesperson told a news outlet in April. The rep noted that Larocca’s ex Andrea Deanna was responsible for the allegations, stating that she “continues to make false allegations and spread lies” about the new, happy couple.
The insider spoke with Life & Style about Haack and Larocca.