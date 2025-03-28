Christina Haack Calls Out Ex Josh Hall for 'Wandering Around Her Neighborhood' Amid Messy Divorce

"I literally do the same walk every day and two times now, I’ve seen [Josh]," Haack, 41, confessed of the former Texas realtor — whom she tied the knot with in 2022. The separated spouses both filed separate petitions for divorce in July 2024, but have yet to settle their split.

When asked the last time she came face-to-face with Hall, Haack responded with a rhetorical question.