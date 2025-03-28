or
Christina Haack Calls Out Ex Josh Hall for 'Wandering Around Her Neighborhood' Amid Messy Divorce

Photo of Josh Hall; picture of Christina Haack.
Source: MEGA

Christina Haack and Josh Hall filed separate petitions for divorce in July 2024.

By:

March 28 2025, Published 2:38 p.m. ET

Christina Haack is tired of awkwardly encountering her ex in public.

During a guest appearance on the Thursday, March 27, episode of Jeff Lewis Live, the HGTV star revealed she's spotted her estranged husband, Josh Hall, near her home in Newport Beach, Calif., twice within the past month.

Source: MEGA

The estranged spouses tied the knot in April 2022.

"I literally do the same walk every day and two times now, I’ve seen [Josh]," Haack, 41, confessed of the former Texas realtor — whom she tied the knot with in 2022. The separated spouses both filed separate petitions for divorce in July 2024, but have yet to settle their split.

When asked the last time she came face-to-face with Hall, Haack responded with a rhetorical question.

Source: MEGA

Christina Haack claimed Josh Hall has been 'wandering around her neighborhood.'

"Does your ex ever wander around in your neighborhood? I’ve seen mine twice this month, on my usual, everyday walks," the Christina on the Coast star admitted, seeming annoyed by Hall for entering her territory on more than one occasion.

Recalling the sighting of her estranged husband, Haack said he was "by himself" in her Southern California city when they ran into each other.

Throwing shade at Hall, Haack pointed out how she found the encounter particularly strange considering he "lives in Tennessee."

After Jeff Lewis asked whether the sighting prompted any text conversation between the two, Haack declared Hall had been "blocked" amid their messy divorce. The host wondered if Hall had simply been feeling "nostalgic" and "reminiscing" about the house he used to share with his estranged wife during their marriage.

Source: MEGA

Christina Haack ran into Josh Hall 'twice' in one month while walking around her Newport Beach, Calif., neighborhood.

"Who flies all the way from Tennessee just to walk around my neighborhood and flies home?" Haack snubbed while letting out a mocking laugh.

"Maybe it’s just intimidation," she theorized after Lewis referred to the situation as "a really big deal."

Lewis additionally asked Haack for an update on her and Hall's divorce, as she noted mediation was set to begin in April after the exes failed to come to an agreement on their split.

"It has not been close [to settling] but hopefully. Mediation is good," she mentioned.

christina haack josh hall wandering around neighborhood messy divorce
Source: @christinahaack/Instagram

Christina Haack has had three failed marriages and is in a new relationship.

After Haack's appearance on Jeff Lewis Live, Hall's spokesperson issued a statement responding to her story.

"Josh still has ties to Newport Beach and still visits and stays with friends in the same area he once lived. While visiting, he jogs in a familiar known path for joggers," his rep said to a news publication.

"It’s no secret as he has posted it on his Instagram," the message continued. "Maybe that’s where she has seen him, but he’s definitely not looking for her, he’s just staying fit."

Us Weekly received a statement from Hall's representative.

