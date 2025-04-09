Christina Haack Learned She Has an 'Anxious Attachment Style' After 3 Divorces, Says She's 'Breaking the Cycle' With Her New Boyfriend
Christina Haack is working on bettering herself after enduring three messy divorces.
In a candid Instagram Threads post, the HGTV star — who is now dating businessman Christopher LaRocca — revealed how digging deep into her past is helping her ensure she and LaRocca maintain a healthy relationship.
"As someone who recently discovered I have anxious-attachment (not sure what took me so long 🤪) and for sure a history of co-dependency issues .. things can be challenging and by 'things' I mean 'me,'" the blonde beauty wrote on Tuesday, April 8, poking fun at her past love life.
The mother-of-three — who shares two kids with her first husband, Tarek El Moussa, and one with second husband Ant Anstead — then raved over her new partner.
"Meeting an unexpected good man who has his own amazing career, life & hobbies (who also happens to have zero jealousy) can at times feel strange for someone who has had the opposite," Haack confessed.
"At 41 I’m finally learning about safe communication, independence during commitment and a relationship that is NOT 0-100," the Christina on the Coast star continued. "I am for sure guilty of putting pressure on others. Facing my own insecurities has forced me into doing the shadow work I’ve been avoiding..it’s time to break the cycle 🔁 ✨💫🪐."
- Christina Haack Borrows Red Dress From Heather El Moussa for Glam Date at Mar-a-Lago With New Boyfriend Christopher Larocca: Photos
- Christina Haack 'Won’t Be Rushing Into Another Marriage' After New Boyfriend Is Revealed: 'She's Learned Her Lesson'
- Christina Haack Shows Off Toned Abs in Crop Top While 'Chasing the Sun' With New Boyfriend Christopher Larocca: Photos
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
As OK! reported, Haack and LaRocca made their Instagram debut in February, several months after she and estranged husband Josh Hall filed to end their nearly three-year marriage in July 2024.
The pair's divorce quickly turned nasty, as Haack accused Hall of trying to steal money from her. She also was furious over his alleged request to receive $65K per month in spousal support.
"It’s crazy. He wants to retire off me," the TV star said on The Flip Off. "Honestly, if I would’ve really understood the repercussions of all of this, I would’ve gotten a prenup or I would’ve never married him."
Hall's rep denied his former spouse's allegations and stated: "These are false, libelous claims. Josh hasn’t stolen a penny from her or her family. This is a red line, and Christina has crossed it."
"Instead of repeating Christina’s false statement, the media should ask why Christina keeps insisting on handling this matter in public instead of through the law," they added.
The two are currently at a standstill in their divorce. They do not share any children together.
Hall has also moved on from the romance, going Instagram official with Stephanie Gabrys in January.