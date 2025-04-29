Christina Haack Shuts Down Accusations She Cheated on Estranged Husband Josh Hall With Boyfriend Christopher Larocca
Christina Haack won't let the rumor mill swirl.
The HGTV personality's rep quickly shut down accusations Haack cheated on her now-estranged husband, Josh Hall, with her new boyfriend, Christopher Larocca — whose ex was the one to suggest the Christina on the Coast star was unfaithful in her marriage.
"Christina was separated when she met Chris," a spokesperson for Haack insisted in a statement to Daily Mail published Tuesday, April 29, claiming Larocca's ex Andrea Deanna "continues to make false allegations and spread lies."
In another message obtained by the news outlet, Larocca's rep "categorically denied" accusations both he and Haack stepped out on their previous relationships, claiming the CEO and president of Network Connex had ended his romance with Deanna before chemistry arose between him and the real estate investor.
"He ended his relationship with [Andrea] prior to his relationship with Ms. Haack," his declared. "Any statement that they met in June is untrue."
Hall's spokesperson, on the other hand, said he was "not surprised" by the rumors, as the timeline of Haack's relationship with Larocca started soon after the separated spouses both filed separate petitions to divorce in July 2024.
"What's surprising is it took this long for a media outlet to contact Josh and ask about it," a rep for Hall quipped. "We've been awaiting this question."
While news broke of Haack and Hall's split last summer, a source didn't confirm the Flip or Flop star's new romance with Larocca until January of this year.
Haack went Instagram official with her and Larocca's relationship one month later, when she uploaded a photo of herself sitting on the businessman's lap while aboard a private jet.
"Some plane flights must be hard posted," she quipped in the picture's caption.
Hall moved on quickly following his divorce from Haack too, however, as he and Stephanie Gabrys started dropping flirty comments beneath one another's social media posts roughly one month before an insider confirmed they were an item in January.
At the time, the confidant confessed Hall and Gabrys had "been happily dating for some time" after meeting in Nashville, Tenn.
While Hall "wasn't trying to date, but he met someone, and it was a perfect match," the source mentioned.
In a since-deleted August 2024 Instagram post, Hall claimed his "life-changing" divorce from Haack was something he "did not ask for."
Addressing the public's interest in his martial demise, Hall continued: "Unfortunately, the internet is forever. We are real humans, this is our life and I am not here to entertain people I don’t know with my private matters. Those details will be handled fairly behind closed doors with our respective counsels in due time."