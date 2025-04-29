Christina Haack Shuts Down Accusations She Cheated on Estranged Husband Josh Hall With Boyfriend Christopher Larocca

"Christina was separated when she met Chris," a spokesperson for Haack insisted in a statement to Daily Mail published Tuesday, April 29, claiming Larocca's ex Andrea Deanna "continues to make false allegations and spread lies."

In another message obtained by the news outlet, Larocca's rep "categorically denied" accusations both he and Haack stepped out on their previous relationships, claiming the CEO and president of Network Connex had ended his romance with Deanna before chemistry arose between him and the real estate investor.