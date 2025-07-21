Christina Haack Shades HGTV After Real Estate Show Gets Dropped: 'Canceled Looks Good on Me'
Christina Haack is flipping the script.
Shortly after Christina on the Coast got canceled by HGTV, the reality star, 42, threw subtle shade at the home renovation network.
"Summer so far. Basically just eating and laughing. Canceled looks good on me…. Only kidding only kidding ❤️🤪," she captioned a Sunday, July 20, Instagram post.
The photo dump included photos of Haack with her kids, Taylor, 14, and Brayden, 9, whom she shares with Tarek El Moussa, and Hudson, 5, whom she shares with ex Ant Anstead. The children were all smiles, whether seated at a restaurant with pizza or playing with a Super Gross Chemistry Set. Christina also got a piggyback ride from boyfriend Christopher Larocca, who was present in several photos.
"I’m convinced that you, Tarek, and Heather were carrying HGTV and they made a really crazy/bad decision," one user commented.
"I don’t understand HGTV at all. They’re taking off so many good shows and leaving c--- on. I’ll miss you!" another added.
Christina Haack's Show Gets Canceled
Aside from Christina on the Coast, Tarek and Heather El Moussa’s show The Flipping El Moussas was also not renewed by HGTV. Meanwhile, The Flip Off — which stars the El Moussas and Christina — was picked up for Season 2.
Christina on the Coast aired for five seasons. The second half of Season 5 dropped on February 27, seven months after Christina's ex-husband Josh Hall filed for divorce. The duo got married in 2021 and called it quits in 2024.
She was also previously wed to Ant from 2018 to 2021 and Tarek from 2009 to 2018.
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Christina Haack's Divorce From Josh Hall
Ahead of the January season premiere of The Flip Off, Christina admitted she "knew" her third marriage was coming to an end shortly after filming began. Tarek and Heather also sensed trouble in her relationship.
"I'd been talking to both of them about it," Christina recounted. "They were aware that there were issues and it's something that we had to sidebar on in regards to how all of us were going to handle even filming with Josh because there was already some difficulty there. So they weren't surprised. And they were also very, very supportive."
Although the two couples couldn't compete against each other as the show was initially intended, filming ultimately helped her cope with heartbreak.
"It definitely was a distraction," she said. "I think it relieved that stress. The show was stressful in itself for different reasons not even having to do with our dynamic. Just flipping a house that fast and I haven't flipped in a long time. So I think it was a good distraction."