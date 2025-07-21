Christina Haack Shades HGTV After Real Estate Show Gets Dropped: 'Canceled Looks Good on Me'

"Summer so far. Basically just eating and laughing. Canceled looks good on me…. Only kidding only kidding ❤️🤪," she captioned a Sunday, July 20, Instagram post.

The photo dump included photos of Haack with her kids, Taylor, 14, and Brayden, 9, whom she shares with Tarek El Moussa, and Hudson, 5, whom she shares with ex Ant Anstead. The children were all smiles, whether seated at a restaurant with pizza or playing with a Super Gross Chemistry Set. Christina also got a piggyback ride from boyfriend Christopher Larocca, who was present in several photos.

"I’m convinced that you, Tarek, and Heather were carrying HGTV and they made a really crazy/bad decision," one user commented.

"I don’t understand HGTV at all. They’re taking off so many good shows and leaving c--- on. I’ll miss you!" another added.