HGTV Shake-Up: Christina Haack and Tarek El Moussa's Hit Shows Get the Axe!

The future of HGTV’s programming slate has come into question following recent cancelations of five shows. Although the network has not publicly addressed the shake-up, several hosts have commented on the surprising cuts. Property Brothers stars Drew and Jonathan Scott are encountering delays with their own shows, while Bobby Berk from Netflix’s Queer Eye had a victory when a new series was picked up.

Nicole Curtis from Rehab Addict voiced her thoughts in June after her show unexpectedly became unavailable.

She shared on Instagram, "I made the executive decision to shelf the rest of our new shows until fall. I appreciate your support and understanding for the late notice. It’s just a lot of hours (my hours) to get a show on air and we (my family + me) thought – why are we giving up summer when we have the ability to do this in the fall?"

The latest season of Rehab Addict launched that month but was quickly replaced by My Lottery Dream Home after only two episodes.