Article continues below advertisement
HGTV Shake-Up: Christina Haack and Tarek El Moussa's Hit Shows Get the Axe!

Composite Photos of Christina Haack, Tarek and Heather El Moussa
Source: HGTV

HGTV canceled 'Flipping El Moussas' and paused 'Christina on the Coast' amid wider network shake-ups.

By:

July 16 2025, Published 11:28 a.m. ET

Article continues below advertisement

HGTV recently stunned fans with a wave of cancelations, leaving many to wonder about the future of Christina Haack, Tarek El Moussa and Heather Rae El Moussa’s projects on the network.

Tarek, 43, and Heather’s show, Flipping El Moussas, is “not coming back” to HGTV.

Christina’s series, Christina on the Coast, also faces an uncertain fate as it has “not been renewed,” a report revealed.

Article continues below advertisement
image of Christina on the Coast's fate hangs in the balance, but 'The Flip Off' may be back.
Source: HGTV

Christina on the Coast's fate hangs in the balance, but 'The Flip Off' may be back.

Article continues below advertisement

However, there’s potential good news for fans of The Flip Off. According to the source, the show is “back for a second season, but there is no filming date or air date yet.” This announcement comes as a surprise given that The Flip Off, which premiered in January, achieved HGTV’s highest-rated freshman series among adults since 2022.

Tarek, Heather, 37, and Christina, 42, discussed their collaboration in a January cover story.

Christina shot to fame on Flip or Flop alongside Tarek, her ex-husband, from 2009 to 2018.

Article continues below advertisement
image of 'The Flip Off' scored a second season but has no air date.
Source: HGTV

'The Flip Off' scored a second season but has no air date.

Article continues below advertisement

"I’ve never shot with Heather, so I was like, ‘What’s that going to be like? Tarek and I have a playful banter; is she going to be jealous?’" Christina shared, while Heather added, "It was like, ‘Are we going to get along? Are we going to work well together?’"

Tarek, who has been married to Heather since 2021, joked about his "main fear" being his current wife and his ex teaming up "against" him on the show. Despite initial concerns, the trio expressed enthusiasm for the opportunity to work together again in Season 2 of The Flip Off.

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Tarek and Heather El Moussa
Source: HGTV

Tarek El Moussa joked about wife Heather and Christina Haack teaming up 'against' him.

Article continues below advertisement

The future of HGTV’s programming slate has come into question following recent cancelations of five shows. Although the network has not publicly addressed the shake-up, several hosts have commented on the surprising cuts. Property Brothers stars Drew and Jonathan Scott are encountering delays with their own shows, while Bobby Berk from Netflix’s Queer Eye had a victory when a new series was picked up.

Nicole Curtis from Rehab Addict voiced her thoughts in June after her show unexpectedly became unavailable.

She shared on Instagram, "I made the executive decision to shelf the rest of our new shows until fall. I appreciate your support and understanding for the late notice. It’s just a lot of hours (my hours) to get a show on air and we (my family + me) thought – why are we giving up summer when we have the ability to do this in the fall?"

The latest season of Rehab Addict launched that month but was quickly replaced by My Lottery Dream Home after only two episodes.

Article continues below advertisement
image of Nicole Curtis' 'Rehab Addict' became indefinitely unavailable.
Source: HGTV

Nicole Curtis' 'Rehab Addict' became indefinitely unavailable.

"Thank you to the powers that be at HGTV that were receptive to our idea," Curtis continued. "Without a doubt, I am truly beyond happy with this decision as I just spent the day with a phone that was dead and had no worries about it. They are airing Lottery Dream Home in my place."

