A few months before the location change, Hall revealed she and her hubby launched Unbroken Productions, their very own production company.

"Having my own production company to produce what I want has always been a huge dream! I love that I have the most hard working / creative partner in Josh and we have this amazing team to create content with," she gushed. "I am so grateful for this new opportunity. We can’t wait to co-produce Christina on the coast season 4 for @hgtv as well as some brand new shows!!"

According to Deadline, new episodes of Christina on the Coast are expected to drop in late 2022.