Party TimeChristina Hall Celebrated The Fourth Of July With All 3 Of Her Kids & Husband Josh: See The Festive Photos!
In the spirit! Christina Hall and husband Josh Hall clearly had a ball while celebrating Independence Day, as the mom-of-three shared snaps showing them eating red, white and blue-themed food, swimming with the kids and playing beer pong — but one photo in particular had fans in stitches.
One day before the holiday, the contractor posed for his wife, 38, wearing an American flag leotard, which showed off his thigh muscles and tattoos.
"Just enjoying the view," she quipped in her caption. "💥 Happy 4th of July weekend . ❤️🤍💙🇺🇸."
The HGTV star's followers couldn't help but comment on her son Hudson's expression in the background, as the adorable 2-year-old — whom she shares with ex-husband Ant Anstead — was standing in the background with a skeptical look on his face while wearing a bathing suit and swimmies.
"Best part is Hudson's face in the back. 😂," wrote one commenter, while another declared, "Hudson is all of us."
On the actual holiday, the Flip or Flop alum posted a photo of her and Hall, Hudson and her two other children, Taylor, 11, and Brayden, 6, whom she shares with ex-husband Tarek El Moussa.
The family-of-five just moved into a home in Newport Beach, Calif., last month, as their old residence in Dana Point wasn't convenient for coparenting.
"We moved to Dana Point last summer after falling in love with the ocean view. We still LOVE the view but among other things we don't love the 90 minute round trip drive to and from the kids school. Back to Newport we go. Near school and friends and work," Hall wrote in a social media post. "Our new home is our long term family home. Coming from a restless soul my soul is ready to rest. At 38 I’m exactly where I want to be and can’t wait to make the next house our home. 🙏🤍."
A few months before the location change, Hall revealed she and her hubby launched Unbroken Productions, their very own production company.
"Having my own production company to produce what I want has always been a huge dream! I love that I have the most hard working / creative partner in Josh and we have this amazing team to create content with," she gushed. "I am so grateful for this new opportunity. We can’t wait to co-produce Christina on the coast season 4 for @hgtv as well as some brand new shows!!"
According to Deadline, new episodes of Christina on the Coast are expected to drop in late 2022.