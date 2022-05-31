Counting Down The Days! Christina Hall & Her Family Will Move Into Their Newport Beach House In Just 1 Week

The HGTV star, 38, currently resides in Dana Point, but she sold the gorgeous pad for a whopping $11.5 million last month. Hall is a mom to her and ex Ant Anstead's 2-year-old son Hudson, as well as two kids with ex Tarek El Moussa: daughter Taylor, 11, and son Brayden, 6.

She previously explained that though she adored her old home, it wasn't a great location for her children. "We moved to Dana Point last summer after falling in love with the ocean view," she wrote last month on Instagram. "We still LOVE the view but among other things we don't love the 90 minute round trip drive to and from the kids school. Back to Newport we go. Near school and friends and work."