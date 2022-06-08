Home, Sweet Home! Christina Hall Shows Off Gorgeous New House, Says The Kids Are 'Settling In' Nicely
After living in quite a few different abodes over the past couple of years, Christina Hall and her family are unpacking their belongings at their stunning new pad in scenic Newport Beach, Calif.
The mom-of-three, 38, offered fans a glimpse at the modern property via an Instagram video.
"Celebrating and settling in ... Absolutely obsessed with our new home. Finally all boxes are checked. We made a wish list of every single thing we wanted in a home and then the next day this off market listing appeared before us. Manifesting at its finest ✨," she captioned the clip. "This home has the best vibes ever, time to make it our own 🤍."
The dwelling boasts floor-to-ceiling windows, sleek decor and high-end touches, but the kids were most excited to check out the swimming pool and impressive playground. Hall, who's currently married to contractor Josh Hall, shares son Brayden, 6, and daughter Taylor, 11, with ex-husband Tarek El Moussa, as well as 2-year-old son Hudson with ex-husband Ant Anstead.
One of the reasons behind the move was to make life easier for her tots.
"We moved to Dana Point last summer after falling in love with the ocean view. We still LOVE the view but among other things we don't love the 90 minute round trip drive to and from the kids school. Back to Newport we go. Near school and friends and work," the Flip or Flop alum explained. "Our new home is our long term family home. Coming from a restless soul my soul is ready to rest. At 38 I’m exactly where I want to be and can’t wait to make the next house our home. 🙏🤍."
Hopefully the move won't cause additional problems between the star and her exes, as she recently got into an altercation with El Moussa's wife Heather Rae Young while at a kids soccer game.
STRESSED? TAREK EL MOUSSA SPOTTED FOR FIRST TIME SINCE PUBLIC SPAT BETWEEN EX CHRISTINA HALL & WIFE HEATHER RAE YOUNG
"There's been overall tension between both couples," a source shared. "Christina feels Heather oversteps her boundaries when she parents her children and Heather doesn't feel like she gets enough respect from Christina."
After the tiff, a spokesperson revealed, "A personal matter was discussed and has since been resolved. We are focused on co-parenting as a team moving forward."
A few days later, the two couples put on a united front for little Taylor. "Co-parenting 101. Kids come first," Hall wrote in an Instagram post showing them all hanging out together, while Young noted they put their issues aside to do "what’s right."