Christina Hall Declares She's 'So Sick' Of Being Judged By Mommy Shamers After Not Showing Son Hudson's Photo On Social Media

"This will be the last time I talk about this ... Since there is so much confusion and false info about Hudson's photos. People on here telling me 'she was never told she couldn't post' ... Umm correct ... I never said that! I was NOT told I could no longer post Hudson ... I was NOT told anything by a judge because I was never in front of a judge. I CHOSE and choose to not post Hudson because I was exhausted over Instagram being used as a tool against me. This has nothing to do with ads, people need to wrap their heads around the fact that none of this actually has to do with advertisements. This is about CONTROL," she stated.

"There are many things that I was no longer ok with. Instagram was being used as a tool against me to judge the kind of mom I was and I was sick of it. Every photo I posted of Hudson on my story or main page was being screenshot and picked apart. So that is why I am choosing not to post Hudson. Now the '[know] it alls' can go back to his page please. Thank you," she continued.