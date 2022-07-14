Christina Hall Sounds Off On Tarek El Moussa & Heather Rae Young's Baby News

On Wednesday, July 13, El Moussa and Rae Young took to social media with coordinating posts announcing that they were expecting.

"Surprise!!! Baby El Moussa coming early 2023!!" read the captions of the pair’s posts, alongside a white heart emoji. While El Moussa kept it simple with a single snap of himself kissing Young’s baby bump on an idyllic beach, the Selling Sunset star took her announcement post a step further, sharing a series of stunning, shoreside maternity photos.

Although this may be the pair’s first biological child, it seems the actress already has quite a bit of parenting experience, serving as a stepmother to El Moussa and Hall’s kids, a role the TV personality once took care to compliment — even amid their allegedly tense relationship.