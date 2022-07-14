Christina Hall Sounds Off On Tarek El Moussa & Heather Rae Young's Baby News
Exes supporting exes!
Flip or Flop alum Christina Hall is reportedly excited for her HGTV star ex-husband Tarek El Moussa and his new wife, actress Heather Rae Young, amid the news that the couple will be welcoming their first child together next year.
"Christina is happy for Tarek and Heather,” an anonymous insider told ET, adding that the TV personality “is content” so long as she and her ex are "peacefully co-parenting” their two children, 11-year-old Taylor and six-year-old Brayden.
BUN IN THE OVEN: TAREK EL MOUSSA & HEATHER RAE YOUNG ARE EXPECTING THEIR FIRST BABY TOGETHER!
On Wednesday, July 13, El Moussa and Rae Young took to social media with coordinating posts announcing that they were expecting.
"Surprise!!! Baby El Moussa coming early 2023!!" read the captions of the pair’s posts, alongside a white heart emoji. While El Moussa kept it simple with a single snap of himself kissing Young’s baby bump on an idyllic beach, the Selling Sunset star took her announcement post a step further, sharing a series of stunning, shoreside maternity photos.
Although this may be the pair’s first biological child, it seems the actress already has quite a bit of parenting experience, serving as a stepmother to El Moussa and Hall’s kids, a role the TV personality once took care to compliment — even amid their allegedly tense relationship.
Tarek El Moussa, Heather Rae Young & Christina Hall Come Together After Public Spat: 'Doing What's Right'
"The kids are obsessed with her and I was on my own for a really long time, and the way I look at life has changed a lot," Hall previously told ET. "So now I'm back into the married, family dynamic, and honestly it's my favorite thing to do. Saturday soccer games are more exciting than going to watch the Super Bowl live. I'm obsessed."
And it seems Hall isn’t alone in her excitement. Former Wheeler Dealers host Ant Anstead, who was married to Hall between 2018 and 2021, replied to El Moussa’s post to congratulate the pair on Young’s pregnancy.
“Huge congratulations you two!” the star commented on the photo, which garnered north of 190,000 after roughly day on the social media platform. “ Thrilled for you all! ❤️ x.”