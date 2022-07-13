It's time to start putting together a nursery: Tarek El Moussa and wife Heather Rae Young announced they're expecting their first child together!

"Surprise!!! Baby El Moussa coming early 2023!! 🤍," the pair captioned an Instagram post that featured a set of beachy pics of them both dressed in white. The Selling Sunset star cradled her bump in one photo, while others showed the Flip or Flop alum's two kids running around with them on the sand.