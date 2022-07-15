Back In The Game!: Christina Hall, Tarek El Moussa & Heather Rae Young Reconcile After Soccer Game Showdown

Back in the game!

Weeks after HGTV star Christina Hall had a heated exchange with ex-husband Tarek El Moussa’s new wife, Heather Rae Young, at a soccer game, it seems the reality stars managed to smooth things over.

“There haven’t been any issues since the soccer game spat,” an unnamed insider explained to Us Weekly, noting that “they’re all getting along fine now” and that they “hope to continue co-parenting peacefully.”

Hall and El Moussa share two children together, 11-year-old Taylor and six-year-old Brayden.