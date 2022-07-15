Back In The Game!: Christina Hall, Tarek El Moussa & Heather Rae Young Reconcile After Soccer Game Showdown
Back in the game!
Weeks after HGTV star Christina Hall had a heated exchange with ex-husband Tarek El Moussa’s new wife, Heather Rae Young, at a soccer game, it seems the reality stars managed to smooth things over.
“There haven’t been any issues since the soccer game spat,” an unnamed insider explained to Us Weekly, noting that “they’re all getting along fine now” and that they “hope to continue co-parenting peacefully.”
Hall and El Moussa share two children together, 11-year-old Taylor and six-year-old Brayden.
But it seems this reconciliation comes at a particularly opportune time. On Wednesday, July 13, El Moussa and Young announced that they were expecting their first child together on social media.
“Surprise!!! Baby El Moussa coming early 2023!!,” the couple wrote alongside a white heart emoji in a pair of coordinating posts shared to their respective Instagram pages.
And just like the thousands of fans — and fellow celebs, including Hall’s other ex-husband, TV host Ant Anstead — who congratulated the pair on their new addition, it seems the Christina on the Coast star is also thrilled for her former Flip or Flop co-host.
"Christina is happy for Tarek and Heather,” an unnamed source explained to ET shortly after the couple’s baby news broke. “As long as Tarek and her are peacefully coparenting, she is content."
And it appears they’ve been able to do just that. A few days after the argument made headlines, Hall, El Moussa and Young took to social media with matching Instagram posts, sharing a sweet photo of the three — as well as Hall’s new husband, Josh Hall, and Taylor attending an open house for the pre-teen's new school.
"Sometimes to shut down the noise we show the truth. Co- parenting and doing what’s right ❤️ it’s been a rough week for all of us," Young wrote alongside the wholesome snap, calling her stepdaughter “just the cutest.”