Twice As Nice! Christina & Josh Hall Married In Courthouse Ceremony Before Maui Nuptials
Christina Hall loves Josh Hall so much — she married him twice!
During the of season five premiere of Christina on the Coast, the real estate investor revealed she and the Texas broker said "I do" in a private courthouse ceremony in April before celebrating with loved ones in a glamorous September wedding in Maui.
"I've just been relaxing. The kids are doing great. But there is something else I have to tell you," Christina, who has kiddos Taylor, 12, Brayden, 7, and Hudson, 3, teased her Design Project Manager, James, before holding up her hand to reveal her huge rock on her finger a wedding band.
"We just did it low-key and we're going to do a ceremony later," she told her pal about their intimate moment, while he gawked in disbelief.
"At this point in my life, I really value privacy when I can get it, so Josh and I decided to do a courthouse ceremony, just the two of us, something private, just for us," the former Flip or Flop star admitted of the decision to marry twice. "And then later we'll do a reception for the kids and family."
Christina, who was previously married to Tarek El Moussa from 2009 to 2018 and Ant Anstead from 2018 to 2021, later joked to James, "Third time's the charm!"
Christina and Josh later posted snaps on Instagram from their gorgeous beach ceremony in September.
“Shared vows in front of family and our close friends. Everything in life has led me to where I am right now, which is exactly where I want to be,” the blonde beauty captioned the romantic photo of herself and her new husband. “My dream man on the dreamiest island. Maui holds a special place in my heart. What an amazing night filled with love. 🤍🌊."
The happy couple started dating in July 2021 following her split from the motor specialist. By September of the same year, Christina and Josh confirmed they were engaged, with the mother-of-three showing off her engagement ring in snaps on Instagram.