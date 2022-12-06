Christina Hall & Ex-Husband Ant Anstead Reach Custody Agreement Over Son Hudson, Will Avoid Messy Trial
After going back and forth, Christina Hall and her ex-husband Ant Anstead have reached a custody agreement over their son, Hudson, Radar reported.
As a result, the two will not go to trial after all.
As OK! previously reported, Anstead wanted full custody of their 2-year-old son Hudson after they split.
In the British star's court filing, he claimed Hall was a bad mother, as "the risks for a child working on a television production set (even if that ‘set’ is Christina’s home) are innumerable and well documented." He said that kids "involved in television production often have lingering issues that affect their welfare, worldview, and self-image, leaving them diminished and dependent upon the perceived approval of others for their self-worth."
As a result, the blonde beauty, who shares Taylor and Brayden with ex Tarek El Moussa, clapped back at the accusations.
"I have never exploited our son Hudson. He appeared in a few of my own Instagram ads that each took less than 5 minutes to film," the Flip or Flop alum said. "I have all the footage and they were all fun activities that he enjoyed doing, such as playing with toys or making cookies."
Now, when Hall posts on social media, she doesn't show Hudson's face — something she made clear recently.
"This will be the last time I talk about this ... Since there is so much confusion and false info about Hudson's photos. People on here telling me 'she was never told she couldn't post' ... Umm correct ... I never said that! I was NOT told I could no longer post Hudson ... I was NOT told anything by a judge because I was never in front of a judge. I CHOSE and choose to not post Hudson because I was exhausted over Instagram being used as a tool against me. This has nothing to do with ads, people need to wrap their heads around the fact that none of this actually has to do with advertisements. This is about CONTROL," she stated.
"There are many things that I was no longer ok with. Instagram was being used as a tool against me to judge the kind of mom I was and I was sick of it. Every photo I posted of Hudson on my story or main page was being screenshot and picked apart. So that is why I am choosing not to post Hudson. Now the '[know] it alls' can go back to his page please. Thank you," she continued.