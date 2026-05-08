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Christina Ricci Makes Shady Comment About Katy Perry’s Met Gala Look Amid Ruby Rose Controversy

split photo of Christina Ricci & Katy Perry
Source: MEGA

Christina Ricci’s 'yikes' comment on Katy Perry’s Met Gala look fueled online speculation.

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May 8 2026, Published 7:46 a.m. ET

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Christina Ricci made headlines with her sharp remark on an Instagram post featuring Katy Perry at the Met Gala.

Ricci, known for her role in Addams Family, commented “Yikes” on a carousel of images shared by Variety that displayed Perry alongside model Connor Storrie.

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image of Christina Ricci sparked buzz online after she commented 'yikes' under a Met Gala post featuring Katy Perry and model Connor Storrie.
Source: MEGA

Christina Ricci sparked buzz online after she commented 'yikes' under a Met Gala post featuring Katy Perry and model Connor Storrie.

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Perry’s choice of attire — a striking Stella McCartney dress paired with a futuristic face mask — drew mixed reactions. Storrie humorously mimicked Perry’s look by covering his face, adding a light-hearted touch to the dramatic fashion event.

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Source: @variety/Instagram
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image of Katy Perry’s futuristic Stella McCartney outfit and dramatic face mask received mixed reactions.
Source: MEGA

Katy Perry’s futuristic Stella McCartney outfit and dramatic face mask received mixed reactions.

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The pop star has been in the headlines after Ruby Rose claims Perry sexually assaulted her during an incident at a nightclub in Melbourne back in 2010.

Rose expressed her frustration, stating, “Katy Perry sexually assaulted me at Spice Market nightclub in Melbourne. Who gives a s--- what she thinks?”

This comment was directed at Perry’s recent remarks regarding Justin Bieber’s performance at Coachella.

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image of Justin Bieber headlined 2026 Coachella Weekend 1 and Weekend 2.
Source: Coachella

Justin Bieber headlined 2026 Coachella Weekend 1 and Weekend 2.

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The fallout from Rose’s claim has been significant. She shared that it took her “almost two decades” to come forward with her allegations, emphasizing the long-term effects of trauma.

“Though I am so grateful to have made it long enough to find my voice, it just shows how much of an impact trauma and sexual assault takes,” she stated.

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A spokesperson for Perry responded firmly to the allegations, calling them “categorically false” and described them as “dangerous reckless lies.”

The representative highlighted Rose’s history of making serious allegations against multiple individuals.

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image of The Melbourne Sexual Offenses and Child Abuse Investigation Team has begun an investigation into the matter.
Source: MEGA

The Melbourne Sexual Offenses and Child Abuse Investigation Team has begun an investigation into the matter.

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In light of these serious claims, the Melbourne Sexual Offenses and Child Abuse Investigation Team has begun an investigation into the matter. Acting Sergeant Paul Hogan confirmed that detectives are looking into a historical sexual assault case that reportedly occurred in Melbourne’s Central Business District.

While Ricci’s terse comment has sparked speculation regarding her connection to Rose, it is essential to note that both actresses costarred in the film Around the Block in 2013. The exact motivation behind Ricci’s comment remains uncertain.

The Met Gala also saw its share of chaos, as protests against billionaire Jeff Bezos erupted outside the event. As celebrities like Perry and Storrie walked the red carpet, the juxtaposition of glamour and protest highlighted the complexity of contemporary celebrity culture.

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