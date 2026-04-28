Everything to Know About Ruby Rose and Katy Perry Drama Following Sexual Assault Allegations

Ruby Rose has leveled a bombshell allegation that Katy Perry sexually assaulted her during a nightclub encounter nearly two decades ago.

The saga quickly spiraled when the Orange Is the New Black actress made the shocking claims in posts on Threads on April 12, replying to an article about Perry reacting to Justin Bieber's Coachella performance.

"Katy Perry sexual assaulted me at spice market nightclub in Melbourne. Who gives a s--- what she thinks," she wrote.

In a follow-up post, Rose said she was only in her early 20s when the alleged incident took place and that "it has taken almost 2 decades to say this publicly."

"She saw me 'resting' on my best friend's lap to avoid her and bent down, pulled her underwear to the side and rubbed her disgusting v----- on my face until my eyes snapped open and I projectile vomited on her," she recalled. "I told the story publicly but changed it to be a 'funny little drunk story' because I didn't know how else to handle it. Later she agreed to help me get my US visa. So I kept it a secret. But I DID tell yall she wasn't a good person. Instead I got attacked by... everyone."

Rose continued, "She is more than welcome to sue me (she won't, because it happened, I have photos and it was literally in public and witnessed by multiple people). Plus there is so much more that happened in the years leading up to her silly song she won't want me discussing… The psychological manipulation was strong with that one."

She also claimed Perry "wrote and signed the letters of recommendation for [her] US visa application, in the 2010s."

The Around the Block actress never filed a report when it happened, though she revealed she would "be walking into a police station to see if any of [her] experiences can be investigated."

"I imagine they are past their statute of limitations, but all the more reason to try. I have a long list, it will probably take more out of me than I'm prepared for, but I will come back here to update others on the process, as soon as I am ready," she added. "For years I have been too wounded and afraid to take the appropriate steps because I know the system seldom works."

Rose confirmed she filed the report hours after sharing the serious allegations.

"This means I am no longer able to comment, repost, or talk publicly about any of those cases, or the individuals involved," she wrote. "It's going to look like I am ignoring everything from supportive messages, to other people's experiences, but I'm not. This is a standard request from the police and in many ways, quite the relief. I can start the healing process now. And temporary move forward. I love you all so much."