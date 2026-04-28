Everything to Know About Ruby Rose and Katy Perry Drama Following Sexual Assault Allegations
April 28 2026, Published 5:00 a.m. ET
Ruby Rose Alleged Katy Perry Sexually Assaulted Her Nearly 20 Years Ago
Ruby Rose has leveled a bombshell allegation that Katy Perry sexually assaulted her during a nightclub encounter nearly two decades ago.
The saga quickly spiraled when the Orange Is the New Black actress made the shocking claims in posts on Threads on April 12, replying to an article about Perry reacting to Justin Bieber's Coachella performance.
"Katy Perry sexual assaulted me at spice market nightclub in Melbourne. Who gives a s--- what she thinks," she wrote.
In a follow-up post, Rose said she was only in her early 20s when the alleged incident took place and that "it has taken almost 2 decades to say this publicly."
"She saw me 'resting' on my best friend's lap to avoid her and bent down, pulled her underwear to the side and rubbed her disgusting v----- on my face until my eyes snapped open and I projectile vomited on her," she recalled. "I told the story publicly but changed it to be a 'funny little drunk story' because I didn't know how else to handle it. Later she agreed to help me get my US visa. So I kept it a secret. But I DID tell yall she wasn't a good person. Instead I got attacked by... everyone."
Rose continued, "She is more than welcome to sue me (she won't, because it happened, I have photos and it was literally in public and witnessed by multiple people). Plus there is so much more that happened in the years leading up to her silly song she won't want me discussing… The psychological manipulation was strong with that one."
She also claimed Perry "wrote and signed the letters of recommendation for [her] US visa application, in the 2010s."
The Around the Block actress never filed a report when it happened, though she revealed she would "be walking into a police station to see if any of [her] experiences can be investigated."
"I imagine they are past their statute of limitations, but all the more reason to try. I have a long list, it will probably take more out of me than I'm prepared for, but I will come back here to update others on the process, as soon as I am ready," she added. "For years I have been too wounded and afraid to take the appropriate steps because I know the system seldom works."
Rose confirmed she filed the report hours after sharing the serious allegations.
"This means I am no longer able to comment, repost, or talk publicly about any of those cases, or the individuals involved," she wrote. "It's going to look like I am ignoring everything from supportive messages, to other people's experiences, but I'm not. This is a standard request from the police and in many ways, quite the relief. I can start the healing process now. And temporary move forward. I love you all so much."
Katy Perry's Representative Denied Ruby Rose's 'Reckless Lies'
In a statement to an outlet on April 13, a representative for the "Dark Horse" hitmaker vehemently denied Rose's sexual assault allegations.
"The allegations being circulated on social media by Ruby Rose about Katy Perry are not only categorically false, they are dangerous reckless lies," said the spokesperson. "Ms. Rose has a well-documented history of making serious public allegations on social media against various individuals, claims that have repeatedly been denied by those named."
Perry later shared a post on her Instagram Stories, featuring an image of her song "By the Grace of God" and the text, "i love you."
- Katy Perry Could Face Charges Over Ruby Rose's 2010 Sexual Assault Claim Since There Is No Statute of Limitations in Australia for Serious Crimes
- Russell Brand Admits He Feels 'a Good Deal of Sympathy' for Ex-Wife Katy Perry After Ruby Rose Accused Her of Sexual Assault
- What Did Katy Perry Know? Singer Hinted at Russell Brand's 'Controlling' and 'Hurtful' Behavior Years Before Sexual Assault Allegations
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Australian Police Opened Probe Into Katy Perry
Acting Sergeant Paul Hogan of Victoria Police confirmed Perry is being investigated following the sexual assault claims.
"Melbourne Sexual Offenses and Child Abuse Investigation Team detectives are investigating a historical sexual assault that occurred in Melbourne in 2010," he said. "Police have been told the incident occurred at a licensed premises in Melbourne's Central Business District."
Amid the buzz, the former MTV Australia host's 2011 essay about sobriety also drew attention as it appeared to provide context to her allegations against Perry.
She wrote in the piece, "I had been off the grog for 30 days — my first attempt at sobriety — and I was out partying with Katy. What I do remember thinking was: 'I'll have a drink tonight, I deserve one. I mean, what's the worst that could happen?' Well, not stopping at one drink, or 10, and then vomiting on Katy's foot was the answer."
In the essay, Rose revealed the night left a lasting impact that prompted her to stop drinking.
"The short answer: I threw up on Katy Perry. And that's one of the reasons I've been off the grog now for almost 90 days," she wrote. "Before you jump to conclusions, nothing horrific happened, nor have I been hit with a DUI — but I just had enough, and it has been one of the best decisions of my life."
Nightclub's Ex-Manager Spoke Out on Ruby Rose's Sexual Assault Allegations
In an interview with The Herald Sun (via Rolling Stone Australia) on April 14, the ex-manager of the Melbourne nightclub Spice Market confirmed Perry and Rose arrived together in August 2010. He described the night as a "security nightmare" but said he was unaware of any such incident at the time.
The ex-manager said the duo were both "drunk" but "weren't paralytic or anything." He also claimed staff helped Perry and Rose leave the now-defunct nightclub without drawing attention "to avoid people taking photos of them in a state."
"We organized a car and driver to be waiting outside the Collins St entrance of the hotel. We escorted them out the back and up the fire exit and put them in the car together," he continued, adding Rose and Perry may have gone on to the Peel Hotel.