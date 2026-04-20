Katy Perry Could Face Charges Over Ruby Rose's 2010 Sexual Assault Claim Since There Is No Statute of Limitations in Australia for Serious Crimes
April 20 2026, Updated 3:04 p.m. ET
Though Ruby Rose's sexual assault allegation against Katy Perry stemmed from an alleged 2010 incident, the pop star can still be charged with a crime since there's no statute of limitations in Australia for "indictable crimes."
According to a report, if the Melbourne police who are investigating the situation find evidence, they will hand over the case to prosecutors.
Jacqueline Harris, a rep for the Office of Public Prosecution in Victoria, Australia, explained to TMZ, "There is no statute of limitations on prosecuting indictable (serious) crimes in Victoria.The law at the time the alleged offense was committed applies to criminal proceedings and sentencing for historical offenses."
As OK! reported, Rose recently filed a police report over the alleged encounter in Australia, writing on Instagram's Threads, "[Perry] saw me ‘resting’ on my best friend's lap to avoid her and bent down, pulled her underwear to the side and rubbed her disgusting v----- on my face until my eyes snapped open and I projectile vomited on her."
"I told the story publicly but changed it to be a ‘funny little drunk story’ because I didn’t know how else to handle it. Later she agreed to help me get my US visa. So I kept it a secret," the Orange Is the New Black star, 40, continued. "But I DID tell yall she wasn’t a good person. Instead I got attacked by... everyone."
Though Rose didn't report the situation back then, she decided to do so recently after receiving support from fans.
The Singer Is Under Investigation
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It was then confirmed that the mom-of-one, 41, was under investigation.
"Melbourne Sexual Offenses and Child Abuse Investigation Team detectives are investigating a historical sexual assault that occurred in Melbourne in 2010," Acting Sergeant Paul Hogan of Victoria Police revealed in a statement. "Police have been told the incident occurred at a licensed premises in Melbourne’s Central Business District."
The Actress Can No Longer Discuss the Situation
After filing the report, Rose said she's "no longer able to comment, repost, or talk publicly about any of those cases, or the individuals involved."
"It’s going to look like I am ignoring everything from supportive messages, to other people’s experiences, but I’m not," she continued. "This is a standard request from the police and in many ways, quite the relief. I can start the healing process now. And temporary move forward. I love you all so much."
Katy Perry Denied Ruby Rose's Claims
Perry's rep denied the actress' story.
"The allegations being circulated on social media by Ruby Rose about Katy Perry are not only categorically false, they are dangerous reckless lies," the statement read. "Ms. Rose has a well-documented history of making serious public allegations on social media against various individuals, claims that have repeatedly been denied by those named."