Kardashian shares sons Mason, 12, and Reign, 7, as well as daughter Penelope, 9, with ex Scott Disick, and though she and her new husband have voiced their desire to have a baby of their own, they've yet to have any luck even though they've tried IVF and alleged fertility-boosting cleanses.

Even if they're never able to have another child, the Poosh founder would be content. "I love the idea of a blended family. The more kids, the merrier. It’s more people to love," she gushed on an episode of The Kardashians. "I am really close with Travis’s kids and I love them. It’s a beautiful thing.”