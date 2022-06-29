Bad TimingTravis Barker's Daughter Alabama Posts & Deletes Dancing TikTok Amid Musician's Hospital Stay
One day after Travis Barker was hospitalized due to pancreatitis, his 16-year-old daughter, Alabama, raised eyebrows by posting — and then swiftly deleting — a TikTok post.
According to reports, the clip showed the teen dressed in an oversized graphic tee and putting her dance moves on display.
It's actually the third social media post the high school student has uploaded and deleted amid her dad's health issues, as last night, she shared a photo of herself holding his hand as he laid in a hospital bed. Prior to that, she wrote on her Instagram Story, "Please send your prayers 🥺."
At the time, the 46-year-old's health condition wasn't known to the public, though it was revealed the next day that he was suffering from pancreatitis, believed to have stemmed from a recent colonoscopy. Pap photos showed wife Kourtney Kardashian by the musician's side as he entered the hospital in stretcher.
INSIDE BLINK 182 ROCKER TRAVIS BARKER'S PAST BRUSH WITH DEATH
One insider told PEOPLE the drummer had been "complaining of cramps" before the diagnosis, with a second source sharing, "Kourtney was worried yesterday. They both were."
Meanwhile, Barker's son, Landon, 18, was in New York City to make a surprise appearance at Machine Gun Kelly's concert, where they belted out their duet "Die in California." Half-sister Atiana de La Hoya, 23, was in the crowd, and after the concert, Landon was seen holding hands with his new rumored girlfriend, TikTok star Charli D'Amelio, also 18.
Kardashian shares sons Mason, 12, and Reign, 7, as well as daughter Penelope, 9, with ex Scott Disick, and though she and her new husband have voiced their desire to have a baby of their own, they've yet to have any luck even though they've tried IVF and alleged fertility-boosting cleanses.
Even if they're never able to have another child, the Poosh founder would be content. "I love the idea of a blended family. The more kids, the merrier. It’s more people to love," she gushed on an episode of The Kardashians. "I am really close with Travis’s kids and I love them. It’s a beautiful thing.”