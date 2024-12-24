Your Favorite Christmas Movie Kids: Where Are They Now?

Now 84, Karolyn Grimes has triumphed over a very challenging life. She was born in Hollywood, Calif., and began her film career at 6 months old. As a child, she appeared in 16 movies, including playing little Zuzu Bailey in 1946's It's a Wonderful Life.

Tragedy struck when her mom died from early-onset Alzheimer's disease and her father was killed in a car accident, leaving her orphaned at 15. She went to live with an aunt and uncle, who treated her badly. She married, divorced, married again and was raising seven children when Life star Jimmy Stewart's secretary tracked her down and asked her to help promote the classic film Grimes confessed she had never watched!

But her hardships continued when one of her children committed suicide and her second husband died from cancer. Grimes began to introduce the movie at screenings and became a star again after she was called upon for promotions.

"I never realized how much people loved this film," said Grimes, now wed to her third husband.