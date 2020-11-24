If you haven’t watched The Queen’s Gambit on Netflix… run, don’t walk. The television series focuses on Beth Harmon — played by Anya-Taylor Joy — an orphan who learns chess at a young age and sets her sights on becoming the greatest chess player in the world.

However, there are some bumps along the way, and her struggles with addiction get the best of her at times.

The miniseries became a huge success after it premiered on October 23. In fact, it became the most-watched scripted limited series to date on the streaming service. According to the company, 62 million member accounts tuned in to the show in the first 28 days.

So, of course that begs the question — will there be more episodes made? “We’ve had a lot of fun talking about what happens tomorrow. The last scene feels like a beautiful note to end the show on, so I’m not sure if we want to go on and answer that question. Maybe we can just let the audience imagine what comes next,” executive producer William Horberg said.

However, the 24-year-old actress seems to be on board with playing Beth again. “If I’ve learned anything from being in this industry, it’s never say never,” she told Town & Country. “I adore the character, and I would certainly come back if I was asked to, but I do think we leave Beth in a good place. I think the rest of her life will surely be an adventure as well, but in the quest that she goes on in this to find some form of peace, just some form of being able to be happy with who she is. I think it ends in a nice place.”

For now, we'll just have to think about Beth kicking ass at a chess tournament.