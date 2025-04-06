‘80s Heartthrob Christopher Atkins Denies Stuffing His Speedo in 'Dallas' Soap Opera: 'H--- No!'
Dallas soap opera star Christopher Atkins isn’t embarrassed by his iconic bulge during filming.
Atkins, who played the role of swim coach Peter Richards in Season 7 of the CBS show in the ‘80s, was reportedly told to “stop” stuffing his Speedo while on set.
The actor told the “Tell Me About It” podcast that producers of Dallas slipped him a note, telling him he couldn’t enhance his junk anymore. However, when asked if he used something to make his package look bigger, Atkins told the podcast, “H--- no!”
He added: “That’s a very nice backhanded compliment I would think from the network.”
Though he said he was unsure who from production wrote him the note, Atkins imagined what the crew likely said to each other before handing it to him.
“‘What do you think of that?’ ‘Oh, I think he’s pushing it a little bit.’ ‘Alright, we’ll give him a note,'” he said as he acted out a fake scenario from Dallas’ staffers.
Atkins, now 64 years old, was known as a heartthrob in the ‘80s. He posed for Playgirl in 1982 — just two years before his breakout role in The Blue Lagoon.
The actor starred as Richard Lestrange alongside Brooke Shields. Though his curly blonde locks and piercing blue eyes were his main attraction, Atkins gained even more attention by wearing a small loincloth around his waist during the film. His wardrobe was minimal, as his and Shields’ characters were stranded on a deserted island.
Though the film would turn controversial for Atkins and Shields' near-nudity, Atkins said filming in barely-there clothing didn’t “freak” him out.
He added, “We talked about it and what the director’s [Randall Kleiser] vision was and it had nothing to do with being gratuitous. As you know, back then in the ’80s, there was a lot of gratuitous [nudity] going on, especially with females… I said, ‘Well, let’s just go with it and see.'”
While Atkins’ acting days are behind him, the soap star happily lives in Connecticut. He married Lyn Barron Weber in 1985, but they later divorced in 2007.
The star, who has two children and two grandsons, enjoys watching them grow up. “It was really exciting because I got to watch the soccer and I got to watch the rollerblade hockey and all of that,” he said about his recent visit with his family.
“I want them to get to know their grandpa,” Atkins added.