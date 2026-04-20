Christopher Briney Admits He Feels 'Pressure' Shooting 'The Summer I Turned Pretty' Movie as Jenna Bush Hager Pushes for a Conrad and Belly Wedding

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Christopher Briney feels “pressure” not to disappoint fans in the highly-anticipated The Summer I Turned Pretty movie. During the Monday, April 20, episode of TODAY With Jenna & Sheinelle, the actor, 28, dished on the upcoming adaptation of the hit Amazon Prime Video series. Host Sheinelle Jones gushed over how the show became a “phenomenon” before asking Briney if he feels any “pressure to get [the movie] right.”

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'I Always Feel Some Kind of Pressure'

Source: TODAY With Jenna & Sheinelle/YouTube Christopher Briney guest-starred on 'TODAY With Jenna & Sheinelle.'

“I mean, I think I always feel some kind of pressure, but I try to let that go, because it’s not letting me do my job, being worried about how it’s going to be received,” he disclosed. “I think you guys can do no wrong,” Jones expressed. “That’s a lot of faith right there!” Briney exclaimed.

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Will the Movie Feature a Wedding?

Source: TODAY With Jenna & Sheinelle/YouTube Jenna Bush Hager's kids are fans of 'The Summer I Turned Pretty.'

Co-host Jenna Bush Hager’s daughters are big fans of the show. “According to two correspondents, which is Mila Hager, age 13, and Poppy Hager, age 10…we just have to say, on behalf of them, that they are expecting a wedding. I’m sorry, a royal wedding,” the media personality said. Jenna was referring to the relationship between Christopher’s character Conrad and Lola Tung’s Belly, who got back together in the series finale after reuniting in Paris. “I’ll try to put in a word,” Christopher insisted. “I know some people.”

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Source: Prime Video/YouTube 'The Summer I Turned Pretty' movie was announced after the series finale aired.

The Summer I Turned Pretty movie was announced in September 2025 by the series’ creator, Jenny Han. “There is another big milestone left in Belly’s journey, and I thought only a movie could give it its proper due. I’m so grateful to Prime Video for continuing to support my vision for this story and for making it possible to share this final chapter with the fans,” she expressed in a statement at the time. Amazon MGM head of film Courtenay Valenti and Vernon Sanders, Global Head of Television at Prime Video and Amazon MGM Studios, also said in a press release: “The Summer I Turned Pretty has struck a chord with audiences everywhere, creating moments of joy, nostalgia, and connection that have made it a global sensation. We’re proud of the series' extraordinary success and couldn’t be more excited to partner again with Jenny Han to bring fans an unforgettable next chapter."

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The Movie's Script Has Been Written

Source: Prime Video/YouTube 'The Summer I Turned Pretty' movie will reportedly start filming this month.

In December 2025, during TheWrap’s 2025 Power Women Summit, Jenny confirmed the script was completed. “[I] just wrote it,” she said. “We have not filmed anything yet.” According to Deadline, the movie will begin production on April 27 in Wilmington, N.C.

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Source: Prime Video/YouTube Christopher Briney is returning for 'The Summer I Turned Pretty' movie.