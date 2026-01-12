Ashley Tisdale's Husband Christopher French Posts Cryptic Message After Star's 'Toxic' Mom Group Reveal
Jan. 12 2026, Published 7:00 a.m. ET
Ashley Tisdale’s husband, Christopher French, has emerged with a cryptic message on Instagram following the buzz around his wife’s essay about her "toxic" mom group.
On Wednesday, January 7, French took to his Instagram Stories to share a thought-provoking post just days after Tisdale’s candid essay hit The Cut. The post, a reshared image from @heycoryallen, read: “Underrated life skill: Pausing to decide if it’s worth your energy.”
French's Instagram Story featured the message prominently, reflecting on the nuances of energy management amid the swirling drama.
Tisdale, who shares daughters Emerson, 15 months, and Jupiter, 4, with her husband, recently revealed in her essay that she left her mom friend group last year after feeling as if she had stepped back into high school. She initially felt fortunate to find a group of women experiencing similar challenges, but over time, she sensed a growing distance.
In her reflective essay, she noted, “I felt lucky” to find her community, but as invitations dwindled and she was excluded from a birthday party event, she began feeling unwelcome. After feeling out of place, she decided to cut ties. “This is too high school for me and I don't want to take part in it anymore,” she texted the group, seeking an exit from the dynamics that troubled her.
"To be clear, I never considered the moms to be bad people. (Maybe one.),” she stated. “But I do think our group dynamic stopped being healthy and positive — for me anyway.”
- Still Friends? Ashley Tisdale Admits She Hasn't Seen Vanessa Hudgens 'in a Long Time'
- Hilary Duff's Husband Matthew Koma Hilariously Trolls 'Bachelor' Alum Madison Prewett Over Jesus Remark
- Alice Evans Reveals She's 'Heartbroken' And 'Scared' After Ioan Gruffudd Files For Divorce, Unpacks Drama On Social Media
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Tisdale candidly expressed that although she could have quietly exited, talking about her feelings opened the door for other mothers to relate to her experience, saying: “I now know I'm far from the only mother who's been brought to tears by members of a group that's supposed to lift everyone up.”
In the wake of her essay’s publication, French showed his support, commenting below The Cut's Instagram post, “I’m so proud of you 💘.”
Among those joining the conversation was Hilary Duff’s husband, Matthew Koma, who posted a satirical take on the situation.
On January 6, Koma shared a photoshopped image of himself onto Tisdale’s body, sitting on a couch with a fictional headline: “When You're The Most Self Obsessed Tone Deaf Person On Earth, Other Moms Tend To Shift Focus To Their Actual Toddlers.”
Accompanied by a caption referencing The Cut, Koma added humor to the unfolding drama.