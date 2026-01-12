or
Article continues below advertisement
Ashley Tisdale's Husband Christopher French Posts Cryptic Message After Star's 'Toxic' Mom Group Reveal

split photo of Christopher French & Ashley Tisdale
Source: MEGA

Ashley Tisdale's husband posted a cryptic text after her 'toxic' mom group essay sparked backlash.

Profile Image

Jan. 12 2026, Published 7:00 a.m. ET

Article continues below advertisement

Ashley Tisdale’s husband, Christopher French, has emerged with a cryptic message on Instagram following the buzz around his wife’s essay about her "toxic" mom group.

On Wednesday, January 7, French took to his Instagram Stories to share a thought-provoking post just days after Tisdale’s candid essay hit The Cut. The post, a reshared image from @heycoryallen, read: “Underrated life skill: Pausing to decide if it’s worth your energy.”

Article continues below advertisement
image of Christopher French shared a cryptic Instagram message after Ashley Tisdale’s essay went viral.
Source: @cmfrench/Instagram

Christopher French shared a cryptic Instagram message after Ashley Tisdale’s essay went viral.

Article continues below advertisement

French's Instagram Story featured the message prominently, reflecting on the nuances of energy management amid the swirling drama.

Tisdale, who shares daughters Emerson, 15 months, and Jupiter, 4, with her husband, recently revealed in her essay that she left her mom friend group last year after feeling as if she had stepped back into high school. She initially felt fortunate to find a group of women experiencing similar challenges, but over time, she sensed a growing distance.

Article continues below advertisement
image of The post focused on protecting one’s energy amid online drama.
Source: MEGA

The post focused on protecting one’s energy amid online drama.

Article continues below advertisement

In her reflective essay, she noted, “I felt lucky” to find her community, but as invitations dwindled and she was excluded from a birthday party event, she began feeling unwelcome. After feeling out of place, she decided to cut ties. “This is too high school for me and I don't want to take part in it anymore,” she texted the group, seeking an exit from the dynamics that troubled her.

Article continues below advertisement

"To be clear, I never considered the moms to be bad people. (Maybe one.),” she stated. “But I do think our group dynamic stopped being healthy and positive — for me anyway.”

MORE ON:
Ashley Tisdale

Article continues below advertisement
image of Ashley Tisdale revealed she left her mom group after feeling excluded.
Source: MEGA

Ashley Tisdale revealed she left her mom group after feeling excluded.

Article continues below advertisement

Tisdale candidly expressed that although she could have quietly exited, talking about her feelings opened the door for other mothers to relate to her experience, saying: “I now know I'm far from the only mother who's been brought to tears by members of a group that's supposed to lift everyone up.”

Article continues below advertisement

In the wake of her essay’s publication, French showed his support, commenting below The Cut's Instagram post, “I’m so proud of you 💘.”

Among those joining the conversation was Hilary Duff’s husband, Matthew Koma, who posted a satirical take on the situation.

Article continues below advertisement
image of Christopher French publicly supported his wife amid the drama.
Source: MEGA

Christopher French publicly supported his wife amid the drama.

Article continues below advertisement

On January 6, Koma shared a photoshopped image of himself onto Tisdale’s body, sitting on a couch with a fictional headline: “When You're The Most Self Obsessed Tone Deaf Person On Earth, Other Moms Tend To Shift Focus To Their Actual Toddlers.”

Accompanied by a caption referencing The Cut, Koma added humor to the unfolding drama.

