Christopher Meloni Explains Why His Bond With 'Law and Order: SVU' Costar Mariska Hargitay Is So Strong: 'We Never Took Our Roles for Granted'

It's no secret that Christopher Meloni and Mariska Hargitay have undeniable chemistry after years of playing Elliot Stabler and Olivia Benson, respectively, on Law and Order: SVU.

"I'm not as outward as she is, but at the heart of it, we have common sensibilities when it comes to approaching our work that we take very seriously. We're always looking for problem solving and the meaning of a story or the text. We never took our roles for granted. We took it very seriously, and you don't always get that. The best and simplest answer is that we approach work with the same sense of commitment," the actor, 63, exclusively tells OK! about his strong bond with Hargitay.