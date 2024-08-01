Christopher Meloni Explains Why His Bond With 'Law and Order: SVU' Costar Mariska Hargitay Is So Strong: 'We Never Took Our Roles for Granted'
It's no secret that Christopher Meloni and Mariska Hargitay have undeniable chemistry after years of playing Elliot Stabler and Olivia Benson, respectively, on Law and Order: SVU.
"I'm not as outward as she is, but at the heart of it, we have common sensibilities when it comes to approaching our work that we take very seriously. We're always looking for problem solving and the meaning of a story or the text. We never took our roles for granted. We took it very seriously, and you don't always get that. The best and simplest answer is that we approach work with the same sense of commitment," the actor, 63, who has partnered with Temptations, America’s No. 1 cat treat, to help unfold the latest “true” crime story in the limited-edition podcast series “Catch a Cat Burglar: Purry Duty,” launching August 1, exclusively tells OK! about his strong bond with Hargitay.
Though Meloni "walked away" from playing Stabler in 2011 to explore other roles as an actor, he eventually returned as the famous character in Law & Order: Organized Crime, which premiered in 2021.
"I never had any ill will or anything when I left SVU. I didn't do it out of spite or ungratefulness. I walked away honestly, and then when I came back, it was the same. I spoke to [creator] Dick Wolf, and he pitched me the idea of Organized Crime. I was fully committed to the idea and his vision and what he was trying to get at," he shares.
Fans were elated when Stabler and Benson reunited during Season 22 of Law & Order: SVU, and it sounds like there will be more epic moments to come. "It is a cozy setup they have," Meloni quips of the characters. "The episode I'll be writing for Organized Crime, we'll have some Benson and Stabler doing their thing."
However, the Runaway Bride alum couldn't share too many details about what's to come on the series.
"I think we're going to start with a big two-parter to get the season going," he reveals. "After that, it will lead us to a larger organized crime scheme. They're working on it now, so I can't say anything other than that! Life's been good. It's been restful with a little bit of creativity, some travel and connection with family."
Meloni also understands he would be nowhere without his loyal fans. "They've been very nice to me, which is great," he quips. "I'm grateful and appreciative and. thankful. I really mean that — that's how it feels. Organized Crime is the show I want to be on and the kind of storytelling I want to be a part of. It feels great. I love the crew and cast. With me going away, the fans stayed with me/Elliott and let him go away and then welcomed him back, which has been so special."
"it's quite literally mind-blowing," he adds of people still watching the show after so many years. "Some people tell me the show was there when they needed it, it helped them through a bad time or helped them deal with something."
For others it's great entertainment, while some say it's a symbol of closure of justice actually happening. It's deep and meaningful and really sweet to be a part of," he says, adding he's "embracing" this new chapter of Stabler with "both hands and not letting go."
"I'm a producer on this iteration, so I'm putting my weight behind it and getting more involved and loving it!" he notes.
In the meantime, Meloni is thrilled to be partnering with with Temptations to help tell the story on their limited-edition podcast series “Catch a Cat Burglar: Purry Duty,” launching August 1.
In “Purry Duty,” Meloni narrates both the trial and the details of the case, explaining the evidence and urging listeners to take matters into their own paws by submitting their “fur-dict” to determine if Neighbor Cat is innocent — or guilty as charged, and clearly, the star knows all too well what it's like to be part of a crime show.
"I'm a sucker for puns! When they came to me about the podcast and getting the name out there, I was like, 'That's a funny and odd platform.' They showed me the copy and the courtroom drama. I thought it would be a fun thing to do and explore," he says of the opportunity. "I had a great time with it, but I also thought what was interesting is the podcast is interactive with the audience, so they and get into it and pass judgment on whether the cat did or didn't do it."
Since the Wet Hot American Summer star is typically in front of the camera, it was fun for him to switch things up. "I've always wanted to do more voiceover and cartoon work. I've been a big fan of Mel Blanc, who did the Warner Brothers cartoons like Bugs Bunny or Porky Pig. I'm enamored with that skill, so I've always looked for these kinds of projects because it's a different way of using your instrument and focusing your energies on just one part of yourself through your vocal cords. I'm your faithful narrator to help lead you through this courtroom drama."