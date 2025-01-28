Christopher Walken, 81, Reveals He Doesn't Own a Cell Phone and Has 'Never Emailed' or 'Twittered'
Christopher Walken doesn't feel the need to keep up with new technology.
The Dune Part Two actor, 81, admitted he doesn't own a cell phone, use a popular social media platform or even subscribe to streaming services to watch shows he's acted in.
"I don’t have technology," he said in an interview published on Monday, January 27. "I only have a satellite dish on my house. So I’ve seen Severance on DVDs that they’re good enough to send me."
"I don’t have a cell phone. I’ve never emailed or, what do you call it, Twittered," he added, referring to X, the social media site formerly known as Twitter.
This isn't the first time Walken has confessed to limiting his own access to the latest tech. During a January 17 sit-down on SiriusXM's Andy Cohen Live, he shared that he hadn't seen all of the episodes of Severance — which he starred in as Burt Goodman for 11 episodes — he was featured in just yet.
"I can’t. I don’t have the equipment," he told the Bravo host. "So, they're good enough to send me DVDs."
When asked if he even had an Apple TV+ subscription, Walken replied, "I don't have anything."
Walken's lack of interest in phones and social media is likely a plus when it comes to his work on the show. Earlier this month, Severance co-executive producer Ben Stiller revealed he has a "no phones" rule on set when filming. "Crew have to use phones sometimes to communicate, but, for me, I like no phones anywhere near the eyeshot of the actors," Stiller said on a recent installment of Mike Birbiglia's "Working It Out" podcast. "My least favorite thing is to see a dolly grip guy hunched down while an actor is acting their brains out, and he’s scrolling or whatever. It drives me crazy."
"You also have to be respectful of the crew ... These people are actually working really hard, and you have to figure out how to motivate them to want to be on the team," Stiller continued. "They haven’t been with the script that you’ve been writing for five years. They just came on last week. So, it’s on you as a director to figure out a way to get everybody on board."
