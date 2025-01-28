Christopher Walken, 81, Reveals He Doesn't Own a Cell Phone and Has 'Never Emailed' or 'Twittered'

Christopher Walken admitted he does not own a cell phone in a recent interview.

The Dune Part Two actor , 81, admitted he doesn't own a cell phone, use a popular social media platform or even subscribe to streaming services to watch shows he's acted in.

Christopher Walken doesn't feel the need to keep up with new technology.

Christopher Walken said he watches television with DVD's or with a satellite dish.

"I don’t have a cell phone. I’ve never emailed or, what do you call it, Twittered," he added, referring to X, the social media site formerly known as Twitter.

"I don’t have technology," he said in an interview published on Monday, January 27. "I only have a satellite dish on my house. So I’ve seen Severance on DVDs that they’re good enough to send me."

Christopher Walken is 81 years old and recently starred in 'Dune Part Two.'

This isn't the first time Walken has confessed to limiting his own access to the latest tech. During a January 17 sit-down on SiriusXM's Andy Cohen Live, he shared that he hadn't seen all of the episodes of Severance — which he starred in as Burt Goodman for 11 episodes — he was featured in just yet.

"I can’t. I don’t have the equipment," he told the Bravo host. "So, they're good enough to send me DVDs."

When asked if he even had an Apple TV+ subscription, Walken replied, "I don't have anything."