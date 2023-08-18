Christopher Walken Appears Frail While Making Rare Outing to Robert De Niro's Lavish Birthday Party

De Niro's daughter Drena De Niro confirmed her child's passing, paying tribute to him on social media. "My beautiful sweet angel. I have loved you beyond words or description from the moment I felt you in my belly," she penned alongside a smiling photo of him.

"You have been my joy, my heart and all that was ever pure and real in my life. I wish I was with you right now. I wish I was with you. I don't know how to live without you, but I'll try to go on and spread the love and light that you so made me feel in getting to be your mama," she continued. "You were so deeply loved and appreciated and I wish that love alone could have saved you 😞. I'm so sorry my baby."