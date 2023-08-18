Christopher Walken Appears Frail While Making Rare Outing to Robert De Niro's Lavish Birthday Party
Christopher Walken made a rare outing for his pal Robert De Niro.
The Hollywood veteran, 80, looked frail as he exited Locanda Verde restaurant in New York City on Thursday, August 17, after attending a star-studded party for the Goodfellas star's 80th birthday.
Walken's eyes appeared sunken in, and his back seemed hunched as he dressed in a monochromatic black ensemble while leaving the swanky Manhattan eatery.
Many of Tinseltown's elite attended the bash to ring in De Niro's special day, including Uma Thurman, Paul McCartney, Martin Scorsese, Alec Baldwin, George Lucas and Francis Ford Coppola.
Walken showing up for his The Deer Hunter costar must have been welcoming as the Amsterdam actor recently suffered the tragic loss of his grandson, Leandro De Niro Rodriguez, to a drug overdose after the young man was allegedly sold "fentanyl-laced pills" at age 19.
"I'm deeply distressed by the passing of my beloved grandson Leo," De Niro said in a heartbreaking July 3 statement. "We're greatly appreciative of the condolences from everyone. We ask that we please be given privacy to grieve our loss of Leo."
De Niro's daughter Drena De Niro confirmed her child's passing, paying tribute to him on social media. "My beautiful sweet angel. I have loved you beyond words or description from the moment I felt you in my belly," she penned alongside a smiling photo of him.
"You have been my joy, my heart and all that was ever pure and real in my life. I wish I was with you right now. I wish I was with you. I don't know how to live without you, but I'll try to go on and spread the love and light that you so made me feel in getting to be your mama," she continued. "You were so deeply loved and appreciated and I wish that love alone could have saved you 😞. I'm so sorry my baby."
