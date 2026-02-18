Christy Carlson Romano Breaks Down After Revealing Her Cancer Test Results 'Did Not Come Back Negative'

Article continues below advertisement

Former Disney Channel star Christy Carlson Romano held back tears as she revealed the results of a recent cancer screening. "I took this cancer screening, both of my parents had cancer, my mom beat it, my dad eventually didn't," Romano, 41, said in an emotional video posted via Instagram on Tuesday, February 17.

Article continues below advertisement

Article continues below advertisement

Christy Carlson Romano's Cancer Screening 'Did Not Come Back Negative'

Source: @christycarlsonromano/Instagram Christy Carlson Romano revealed that she got screened for cancer due to her family history.

The Even Stevens alum explained that because of her family history, she and her husband, Brendan Rooney, both underwent health screenings, and the results were difficult to hear. "My husband's came back completely negative, mine did not come back negative," she recounted. She explained that her next steps were to undergo a PET Scan, which uses "a radioactive tracer to check for signs of cancer, heart disease and brain disorders," according to the Cleveland Clinic.

Article continues below advertisement

Christy Carlson Romano Highlighted James Van Der Beek

Source: @christycarlsonromano/Instagram Christy Carlson Romano has been 'fighting' with companies to get her health exams covered by her insurance.

"I've been fighting with companies just to get that covered. I live in Austin, and I was able to meet James Van Der Beek a bunch," she tearfully said, highlighting the Dawson's Creek actor who died on February 11 after his own battle with cancer. "His family's amazing. He's a pillar of our community in Texas." Romano admitted that she was in "disbelief" about her results, and didn't "think about it much" until she slowed down from filming a movie and was writing her memoir. "Very vulnerable time for me.. About 367 days since I got shot in the face," she said. In February 2025, the Kim Possible alum revealed an accident during her husband's birthday celebration, where she was shot in the eye while shooting clay pigeons.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Christy Carlson Romano Is Unapologetic About 'Overreacting' to Cancer News

Source: @christycarlsonromano/Instagram Christy Carlson Romano was unapologetic to people who felt she was 'overreacting.'

Romano thanked her strong support system and was unapologetic if others felt she was "overreacting" as she has two "little girls" to watch out for. "This is a very emotional post," Carlson, who shares daughters Sophia, 7, and Isabella, 9, with Rooney, told her followers. "When you're somebody like me, you kinda have to take life a day at a time, really be grateful for all the amazing stuff around you. That's why I always try to make jokes, and I try to be funny. Not just because I'm trying to be liked, or stay relevant. I don't share that a lot. So when my book comes out you're gonna find out a lot of stuff about me that you didn't know."

Christy Carlson Romano's Husband Supported Her in the Comments Section

Source: @christycarlsonromano/Instagram Christy Carlson Romano promised to continue 'fighting for answers.'