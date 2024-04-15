'Extremely Triggering': Christy Carlson Romano Refuses to Watch 'Quiet on Set' Due to Her Own Traumatic Experiences as a Child Star
Even Stevens alum Christy Carlson Romano has a few things to say about the bombshell Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV docuseries, which exposed the abuse that went on behind closed doors at Nickelodeon.
In an upcoming episode of the "Mayim Bialik's Breakdown" podcast, Romano told fellow child star Mayim Bialik that she was once asked to participate in a program about the topic but declined. In fact, she has no plans to even watch Quiet on Set despite the buzz.
"I think that it's extremely triggering," she confessed. "I've made a choice for several reasons to opt out of watching that imagery. I know a lot of the details, I know a lot of the folks involved."
In the past, Romano revealed she too has trauma from being on the Disney Channel as a child star.
"I don't know if it was this doc [Quiet on Set]. But I was approached when I first started advocating three years ago for my own YouTube channel with my own experiences that I did in different and separate episodes, so to speak," the 40-year-old explained. "I started to be approached by many reality-show-type producers, and they were like, 'Hey, how do we do this?' and I would combat them with saying, 'Hey, guys, the only way we would do this is if we talk about how do we fix it?'"
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
The actress said Quiet on Set may get people talking, but in the end, it won't help solve the actual issues at hand.
"[Fellow Disney Channel star] Alyson Stoner ... has really impinged upon me the importance of understanding trauma p---. I actually have a degree from Columbia in film, and we know that the art of montage and the collision of images is going to incite a certain kind of emotion," Romano shared.
"That is what documentary filmmaking in social movements is meant to do. And so we're so manipulated by media, and we have so many little cut-downs of misinformation and things being thrown, that the echo chambers, to me, are not helpful," she continued. "I felt like there's no hope being inserted into the narrative."
- Former Disney Star Reveals Awkward Run-in With Ashley Tisdale During Post-Acting Waitress Gig: 'She Was Uncomfortable'
- Christy Carlson Romano Admits She 'Hasn't Tried' to Get Shia LaBeouf on the 'Even Stevens' Podcast: 'We Haven't Spoken in Decades'
- Christy Carlson Romano Taken Aback At Shia LaBeouf's New Look While On Set Of Latest Movie — See Photos
The brunette beauty also didn't care for the way journalists were involved with the series, noting, "These are people who don't belong to our community."
"These are outsiders. And maybe ... if they knew where to put money towards [fixing] a problem, they would, but again, a lot of this has been perceived in a way that's — it's outside baseball. It's not inside baseball, it's outside baseball," she stated. "These are trauma tourists."
On the other hand, several former Nickelodeon stars and employees did participate in Quiet on Set to share their experiences of working with "toxic" producer Dan Schneider.
Schneider faced accusations of intimidating child stars and sexually harassing staffers. He was also accused of lacing scripts of children's TV shows with sexual innuendos.
Schneider said sorry for some of the allegations, but not all of them.
"Watching over the past two nights was very difficult, me facing my past behaviors, some of which are embarrassing and that I regret, and I definitely owe some people a pretty strong apology," he spilled in a video after the docuseries premiered.
"Every one of those jokes was written for a kid audience because kids thought they were funny — and only funny," Schneider expressed. "Now, we have some adults looking back at them 20 years later through their lens and they're looking at them and they're saying, 'I don't think that's inappropriate for a kids' show.' And I have no problem with that... Let's cut those jokes out of the show."
Viewers were also appalled to find out that actor Drake Bell was sexually assaulted by producer Brian Peck, who eventually served jail time for his actions.
Entertainment Weekly reported on the podcast episode.