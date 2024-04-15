'Extremely Triggering': Christy Carlson Romano Refuses to Watch 'Quiet on Set' Due to Her Own Traumatic Experiences as a Child Star

The actress said Quiet on Set may get people talking, but in the end, it won't help solve the actual issues at hand.

"[Fellow Disney Channel star] Alyson Stoner ... has really impinged upon me the importance of understanding trauma p---. I actually have a degree from Columbia in film, and we know that the art of montage and the collision of images is going to incite a certain kind of emotion," Romano shared.

"That is what documentary filmmaking in social movements is meant to do. And so we're so manipulated by media, and we have so many little cut-downs of misinformation and things being thrown, that the echo chambers, to me, are not helpful," she continued. "I felt like there's no hope being inserted into the narrative."