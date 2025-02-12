Christy Carlson Romano Says 'It's a Miracle' She Isn't Blind After Bullet Was Less 'Than 1 Millimeter' From Her Eye

The former Disney star took to Instagram to share her gratitude for not losing her vision after being shot in the face while taking her husband to shoot clay pigeons for his birthday.

“It is a miracle. 🙏,” she wrote in the caption of her post, where her doctor explained just how close the bullet came to permanently making her visually impaired.

“The shot was less than 1mm from permanently blinding me. @drseanpaul also explained that the shot missed all the vital parts of my eye by moving around them like a marble hugging the curve of a bowl (it's an anomaly),” Romano added.