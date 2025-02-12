or
Christy Carlson Romano Says 'It's a Miracle' She Isn't Blind After Bullet Was Less 'Than 1 Millimeter' From Her Eye

Christy Carlson Romano revealed how a bullet missed her eye by less 'than one millimeter.'

Feb. 12 2025, Published 8:43 a.m. ET

Christy Carlson Romano is counting her blessings after a terrifying accident nearly changed her life.

The former Disney star took to Instagram to share her gratitude for not losing her vision after being shot in the face while taking her husband to shoot clay pigeons for his birthday.

“It is a miracle. 🙏,” she wrote in the caption of her post, where her doctor explained just how close the bullet came to permanently making her visually impaired.

“The shot was less than 1mm from permanently blinding me. @drseanpaul also explained that the shot missed all the vital parts of my eye by moving around them like a marble hugging the curve of a bowl (it's an anomaly),” Romano added.

According to Christy Carlson Romano, the bullet was 'less than one millimeter' from her eye.

Doctors ultimately decided not to remove the “lead fragment” to avoid risking her eyesight.

“I should fully recover with no issues at all, though I many never be able to get an MRI again,” she shared. “The shot fragment in my forehead is lodged in my skull and doctors have decided to leave it, as it will accelerate the healing process.”

As she focuses on recovery, the Even Stevens star reassured fans she’ll keep them updated.

“He and other doctors will continue to monitor me for the coming weeks and I will keep everyone posted. I am very sore and tired, but I am resting and healing up well. I appreciate all of your support and the support of my husband, children, and family. More to come ❤️,” she concluded.

The star called it a 'miracle' that she is not blind from the incident.

Of course, people flooded the comments section with support.

“Proof u are still here and functioning to bless the world further... you're a warrior!!” social media creator Peet Montzingo wrote.

“Unstoppable 🔥 but also I can’t imagine the pain and discomfort and seeing your life flash before you! Sending you love and prayers ❤️,” another added.

“What a miracle! Continuing to pray for a quick healing and recovery! ❤️🩺🙏🏽” a third commented.

A fourth wrote, “Praise God!!!! Wow so glad ur okay.”

Her Cutting Edge costar Francia Raisa also showed her support, writing, “No one can take down Kim Possible 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽 love you friend.”

Christy Carlson Romano

The former Disney actress promised to keep fans updated on her recovery.

As OK! previously reported, Romano first opened up about the ordeal in a lengthy Instagram post on Saturday, February 8.

“So I got shot in the eye. It was not fun,” she told her followers, noting she was “safe.”

“Yesterday was my husband’s birthday and I took him to shoot clay pigeons as a present. There was another party with us and they unsafely fired in the wrong direction and shot me in the face. @thebrendanrooney immediately sprung into action, assessed me, and rushed me to the hospital. I was hit in five places; one was less than an inch from hitting me directly in my right eye,” she began, referencing how her husband — who is a former marine — helped take care of her in the moment.

Christy Carlson Romano survived a close call with a bullet.

“Unfortunately, a fragment got lodged behind my eye and it is too risky to remove surgically at this time. Doctors will continue to monitor me (I can see normally at the moment),” she added.

Romano wrapped up the emotional post with a heartfelt realization.

“With everything that happened, all I can think about is how grateful I am to be alive. I love my daughters, husband, family and friends so much. I saw my life flash before my eyes and I’m telling you, hug the people around you every chance you can. Life can change in an instant. 🙏.”

