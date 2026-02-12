James Van Der Beek's Health Issues: Everything to Know After His Death at 48 Years Old
Feb. 12 2026, Published 6:58 a.m. ET
James Van Der Beek Announced His Cancer Diagnosis in 2024
James Van Der Beek courageously battled cancer for over a year before his death on February 11 at the age of 48.
The Dawson's Creek alum confirmed his stage 3 colorectal cancer diagnosis in November 2024, telling a news outlet he had been dealing with the dreaded illness and had been "taking steps to resolve it, with the support of [his] incredible family."
"There's reason for optimism, and I'm feeling good," he added.
According to the World Health Organization, colorectal cancer is the third most common cancer worldwide and the second leading cause of cancer-related deaths.
Van Der Beek's health condition also led him to get involved in The Real Full Monty, where he shared his diagnosis with his pals.
James Van Der Beek Began Experiencing Symptoms in 2023
Reflecting on one of his symptoms, Van Der Beek said it was "just a change in bowel habits" before he was officially diagnosed with cancer.
"I thought, I probably need to change my diet a little bit. Maybe I need to stop coffee. Maybe I need to not put cream in the coffee," he said. "And then I finally took that out of the diet, and it didn't improve, and I thought, all right, I better go get this checked out."
Van Der Beek, who underwent a colonoscopy, added, "I felt really, really good as I was coming out of anesthesia that I had finally done it and looked into it. And as I was coming out of the haze, the gastroenterologist said — in his most pleasant bedside manner — it is cancer."
The Varsity Blues actor, who was only 46 at the time of his diagnosis, said he "went into shock" since he was "very healthy" and "in amazing cardiovascular shape."
Still, he noted he was feeling "very cautiously optimistic" as he faced the health issue.
"I'm in a place of healing, my energy levels are great," he said. "When I've been out of the woods completely for what feels like a responsible amount of time, I'll circle back and let you know. I have a lot to live for."
Van Der Beek added, "I've been dealing with this pretty much in secret for a while, and in the past, I've found it helpful and cathartic to share things publicly. And I've found a lot of support that way. But more than that, I really wanted to raise awareness."
James Van Der Beek Began Treatment After Sharing His Diagnosis
Although Van Der Beek kept the details of his health journey out of the spotlight, colorectal cancer is typically treated by surgeries, chemotherapy and radiation.
One month after announcing his diagnosis, he appeared in a live TV interview with Robin Roberts to share details about his health.
"Physically, I'm great. I'm feeling really good emotionally. You know, it's a lot," he said. "It's really a ride."
Van Der Beek told People he did not want to share the specific medical regimen he was getting.
"If you've heard about it, I've probably touched on it. This has been a crash course in the mastery of mind, body, and spirit," he told the outlet. "I thought, 'This is either going to take me out of the body, or it's going to teach me how to truly live in it.'"
James Van Der Beek Reflected on the 'Hardest Year' of His Life
In a March 2025 Instagram video titled "What cancer taught me," uploaded to mark his 48th birthday, Van Der Beek admitted to facing the "hardest year" of his life as he had to "look [his] own mortality in the eye."
"I had to come nose to nose with death, and all those definitions that I cared so deeply about were stripped from me," he said. "I could no longer be a husband who was helpful to my wife. I could no longer be a father who could pick up his kids and put them to bed and be there for them. I could not be a provider because I wasn't working."
On the other hand, The Masked Singer allowed him to sing again while continuing treatments for his cancer.
He continued, "I felt pretty good. There were some things we had to look out for, and I told my dressers. But what was cool is, the audience didn't know. So as much as I was dealing with whatever I was dealing with in my trailer and with the world, it was this great escape to be able to put on this mask and just connect with that audience and not have cancer be a part of it at all."
Van Der Beek also surprised his fans by returning to acting in the Legally Blonde prequel series, Elle.
James Van Der Beek Died at the Age of 48
In an emotional post on Instagram, Van Der Beek's wife, Kimberly, confirmed he died on the morning of February 11 at the age of 48.
"Our beloved James David Van Der Beek passed peacefully this morning. He met his final days with courage, faith, and grace," the caption read. "There is much to share regarding his wishes, love for humanity, and the sacredness of time. Those days will come. For now we ask for peaceful privacy as we grieve our loving husband, father, son, brother, and friend."