James Van Der Beek's Health Issues: Everything to Know After His Death at 48 Years Old

James Van Der Beek Announced His Cancer Diagnosis in 2024

Source: MEGA James Van Der Beek died on February 11 at the age of 48.

James Van Der Beek Began Experiencing Symptoms in 2023

Source: MEGA James Van Der Beek passed away over a year after revealing his cancer diagnosis.

Reflecting on one of his symptoms, Van Der Beek said it was "just a change in bowel habits" before he was officially diagnosed with cancer. "I thought, I probably need to change my diet a little bit. Maybe I need to stop coffee. Maybe I need to not put cream in the coffee," he said. "And then I finally took that out of the diet, and it didn't improve, and I thought, all right, I better go get this checked out." Van Der Beek, who underwent a colonoscopy, added, "I felt really, really good as I was coming out of anesthesia that I had finally done it and looked into it. And as I was coming out of the haze, the gastroenterologist said — in his most pleasant bedside manner — it is cancer." The Varsity Blues actor, who was only 46 at the time of his diagnosis, said he "went into shock" since he was "very healthy" and "in amazing cardiovascular shape." Still, he noted he was feeling "very cautiously optimistic" as he faced the health issue. "I'm in a place of healing, my energy levels are great," he said. "When I've been out of the woods completely for what feels like a responsible amount of time, I'll circle back and let you know. I have a lot to live for." Van Der Beek added, "I've been dealing with this pretty much in secret for a while, and in the past, I've found it helpful and cathartic to share things publicly. And I've found a lot of support that way. But more than that, I really wanted to raise awareness."

James Van Der Beek Began Treatment After Sharing His Diagnosis

Source: MEGA He was diagnosed with stage 3 colorectal cancer.

Although Van Der Beek kept the details of his health journey out of the spotlight, colorectal cancer is typically treated by surgeries, chemotherapy and radiation. One month after announcing his diagnosis, he appeared in a live TV interview with Robin Roberts to share details about his health. "Physically, I'm great. I'm feeling really good emotionally. You know, it's a lot," he said. "It's really a ride." Van Der Beek told People he did not want to share the specific medical regimen he was getting. "If you've heard about it, I've probably touched on it. This has been a crash course in the mastery of mind, body, and spirit," he told the outlet. "I thought, 'This is either going to take me out of the body, or it's going to teach me how to truly live in it.'"

James Van Der Beek Reflected on the 'Hardest Year' of His Life

Source: MEGA James Van Der Beek is survived by his wife, children, father and siblings.

In a March 2025 Instagram video titled "What cancer taught me," uploaded to mark his 48th birthday, Van Der Beek admitted to facing the "hardest year" of his life as he had to "look [his] own mortality in the eye." "I had to come nose to nose with death, and all those definitions that I cared so deeply about were stripped from me," he said. "I could no longer be a husband who was helpful to my wife. I could no longer be a father who could pick up his kids and put them to bed and be there for them. I could not be a provider because I wasn't working." On the other hand, The Masked Singer allowed him to sing again while continuing treatments for his cancer. He continued, "I felt pretty good. There were some things we had to look out for, and I told my dressers. But what was cool is, the audience didn't know. So as much as I was dealing with whatever I was dealing with in my trailer and with the world, it was this great escape to be able to put on this mask and just connect with that audience and not have cancer be a part of it at all." Van Der Beek also surprised his fans by returning to acting in the Legally Blonde prequel series, Elle.

James Van Der Beek Died at the Age of 48

Source: MEGA Kimberly Van Der Beek shared a GoFundMe after James' death.