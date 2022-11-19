Christy Carlson Romano Recalls Being Part Of The 'Broken System' As A Child Star: 'I've Been Through Trauma'

"I’m about seven years sober now from alcohol and have two daughters, I'm a YouTuber and a podcaster," the singer confessed in a recent interview. "I can promise you that I’ve been through trauma, which is why I’m very passionate about this topic and am starting to get the word out with my Vulnerable Podcast because it's allowing others to finally open up."

"People ask me if I’d put my two girls in showbusiness, and I’ve told them that I want them to be introduced to the arts without making it all about the money," the media personality added. "There’s a difference between enjoying something, and not being a part of a broken system."