Aaron Carter Texted A Model To Come Over In Hours Leading Up To Untimely Death: Report
Aaron Carter invited a beautiful model over to his house in the hours leading up to his untimely death, it was reported.
The late singer — who was found dead in his Lancaster, Calif., home on Saturday, November 5 — reportedly texted Sonya Cruz, 24, asking her to come to his house, going so far as to offer to pay for her Uber ride there and a personal ride home from him.
Carter reportedly texted the brunette beauty — she has appeared in international magazines including Harper’s Bazaar and Maxim — that she should see him soon, and she replied saying they would speak when he wakes up the following day.
Many of Carter's texts to Cruz were misspelled, as he wrote, "You shouodnsee me soon," adding, "ASAP", "Like tomorrow", and "My placeee".
The model, who uses the handle @vampiexox, reportedly posted their text exchange on her Instagram Story, and though she covered up much of what she said back to him, the words "talk tomorrow after you get up" could be made out.
Cruz signed the text with an "xox" and heart emoji, which earned an "OK sweetheart" from Carter, who then added, "Or you could just coke now." He reportedly corrected the word "coke" to "come," before offering: "I'll Uber you and drive you back whatever."
Carter — who has had a years-long battle with substance abuse — never got up the following morning, as he was found dead at 34 in his bathtub in the early hours of Saturday.
And while Cruz declared via her Instagram that she would never talk to the media about her and Carter's relationship, she did tell one news outlet, "I do regret not spending more time when he would ask to."
"I just had no idea something like this would happen and did think he would always be in my life," Cruz continued. "He was a complete angel and very kind. May he rest in peace."
Cruz also revealed she had gotten to know Carter over the last few months – but couldn't count how many times she had actually seen him, per the news outlet.
Carter was found by his housekeeper, who frantically called 911 to request emergency services, but it was too late to revive him. Law enforcement later revealed they found pills and cans of compressed air near his body.
The "I'm All About You" singer shares 11-month-old son Prince with on-again, off-again fiancée Melanie Martin, who was seen moving her things out of his abode days after he passed away.