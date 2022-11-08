Aaron Carter 'Started To Spiral' After Sister & Father Died Suddenly, Late Singer 'Never Dealt With' The Trauma: Source
Aaron Carter's endless family trauma made it extremely difficult for him to overcome his painful battle with substance abuse.
"Aaron never really dealt with a lot of trauma he had," revealed a source close to the "I Want Candy" singer who evoked widespread heartbreak among friends and loved ones after news struck of his devastating death on Saturday, November 5.
"He was really torn up when Leslie died, but it was Bob's death that really threw him," the insider continued regarding the deaths of his older sister and their father, Robert. Leslie died at age 25 from an overdose in 2012 while the patriarch reportedly passed from a heart attack at the age of 65 in 2017.
"He had such a dysfunctional relationship with both parents, but something about losing his dad really threw him. That's when I saw him really start to spiral," the source continued of Backstreet Boys singer Nick Carter's younger brother. "He had gotten in trouble before, but he went from a partier to something a lot more dark then. It was like he gave up."
According to law enforcement, several cans of compressed air and prescription pills were discovered beside the late pop star's unresponsive body as police investigated the scene of the tragedy.
Although family, friends and celebrities who felt close to him during the peak of his teenage career have continuously poured their hearts out all over social media while grieving the loss of the young soul, insiders fear Aaron's lack of a real support system may have lead to his final debilitating moments.
"He had no one he could trust, and no one trusted him. He was spiraling out of control and he knew it," an additional source dished about the "Sooner or Later" artist. "It was sad to watch. It was actually painful to see him make the choices he made."
Aaron's brother Nick broke his silence about the painful situation in a lengthy heartfelt Instagram post, which he concluded by stating, "I will miss my brother more than anyone will ever know. I love you Chizz., now you get a chance to finally have some peace you could never find here on earth. God, Please take care of my baby brother."
Aaron's twin sister, Angel, added to the outpour of tributes in an Instagram post of childhood memories, stating, "To my twin… I loved you beyond measure. You will be missed dearly. My funny, sweet Aaron ,I have so many memories of you and I, and I promise to cherish them. I know you’re at peace now. I will carry you with me until the day I die and get to see you again. 💔"
