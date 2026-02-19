Christy Carlson Romano Subtly Shades 'Even Stevens' Costar Shia LaBeouf After Arrest Drama: Watch
Feb. 18 2026, Published 7:22 p.m. ET
It looks like there's no reunion in the works for former Disney siblings Christy Carlson Romano and Shia LaBeouf.
After news broke that LaBeouf, 39, was arrested in New Orleans on Monday, February 16, Romano, 41, appeared to respond with a subtle but pointed message on social media.
'I'm Not Involved'
"When they ask you about your old costar, but you've stopped 'inserting yourself,'" she wrote over an Instagram video shared Wednesday, February 18. In the clip, Romano lip-synched to the phrase, "I'm not involved. You made that very clear."
In her caption, the actress added that she has "bigger [fish] to fry," seemingly referencing her recent cancer scare.
Shia LeBeouf Arrest
While Romano did not mention LaBeouf by name, the timing of her post raised eyebrows.
Just hours earlier, the New Orleans Police Department confirmed that the actor had been arrested for two counts of battery after allegedly acting out at a local restaurant.
Authorities said he was "reportedly causing a disturbance and becoming increasingly aggressive" before allegedly striking an unidentified person multiple times.
LaBeouf later appeared in court and is scheduled for a pretrial hearing on March 19. He broke his silence on Wednesday, writing "Free me" via X.
Sibling Drama
Romano and LaBeouf famously played siblings Ren and Louis Stevens on Disney Channel's Even Stevens, which aired from 2000 to 2003. Though the pair once shared a close on-screen bond, they have since drifted apart.
Back in 2018, Romano said she and LaBeouf had occasionally interacted online but struggled to reconnect in person.
"He's really hard to track down," she explained at the time, noting that they had attempted to coordinate a reunion but kept missing each other due to conflicting schedules.
Three years later, Romano reflected on their dynamic in a YouTube video, recalling that they were "these young kids put in this very unique situation" and formed an "instant comedic team." Still, she admitted their relationship eventually faded.
"I really do kind of wish at the time when I was younger, I would have given him a little more time and energy and love, like a real sister," she said in 2021. "I really do regret that. It kind of makes me sad."
Christy Carlson Romano's Cancer Reveal
On February 17, the actress revealed via Instagram that she "may have stageable cancer" after undergoing a screening.
Fighting back tears in the video, she explained that both of her parents had previously battled cancer — her mother survived, while her father did not. Her grandmother also died from lung cancer.
"My husband's [results] came back completely negative. Mine did not come back negative, so basically, what that means is I may have stageable cancer," Romano said.
She later shared that she is scheduled for a PET scan and hopes the issue will be "something easy to treat." Romano admitted she hesitated before posting the video, but ultimately felt it was important to encourage others to get screened.