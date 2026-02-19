or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Christy Carlson Romano
OK LogoNEWS

Christy Carlson Romano Subtly Shades 'Even Stevens' Costar Shia LaBeouf After Arrest Drama: Watch

split image of Christy Carlson Romano
Source: mega

Christy Carlson Romano appeared to distance herself from former costar Shia LaBeouf after his New Orleans arrest.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Feb. 18 2026, Published 7:22 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

It looks like there's no reunion in the works for former Disney siblings Christy Carlson Romano and Shia LaBeouf.

After news broke that LaBeouf, 39, was arrested in New Orleans on Monday, February 16, Romano, 41, appeared to respond with a subtle but pointed message on social media.

Article continues below advertisement

'I'm Not Involved'

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
image of Christy Carlson Romano appeared to address her former costar’s arrest with a subtle social media post.
Source: @thechristycarlsonromano/Instagram

Christy Carlson Romano appeared to address her former costar’s arrest with a subtle social media post.

"When they ask you about your old costar, but you've stopped 'inserting yourself,'" she wrote over an Instagram video shared Wednesday, February 18. In the clip, Romano lip-synched to the phrase, "I'm not involved. You made that very clear."

In her caption, the actress added that she has "bigger [fish] to fry," seemingly referencing her recent cancer scare.

Article continues below advertisement
Article continues below advertisement

Shia LeBeouf Arrest

image of The actress lip-synched in a cryptic Instagram video.
Source: mega

The actress lip-synched in a cryptic Instagram video.

While Romano did not mention LaBeouf by name, the timing of her post raised eyebrows.

Just hours earlier, the New Orleans Police Department confirmed that the actor had been arrested for two counts of battery after allegedly acting out at a local restaurant.

Authorities said he was "reportedly causing a disturbance and becoming increasingly aggressive" before allegedly striking an unidentified person multiple times.

LaBeouf later appeared in court and is scheduled for a pretrial hearing on March 19. He broke his silence on Wednesday, writing "Free me" via X.

MORE ON:
Christy Carlson Romano

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Sibling Drama

image of LaBeouf was arrested in New Orleans on two counts of battery.
Source: mega

LaBeouf was arrested in New Orleans on two counts of battery.

Romano and LaBeouf famously played siblings Ren and Louis Stevens on Disney Channel's Even Stevens, which aired from 2000 to 2003. Though the pair once shared a close on-screen bond, they have since drifted apart.

Back in 2018, Romano said she and LaBeouf had occasionally interacted online but struggled to reconnect in person.

"He's really hard to track down," she explained at the time, noting that they had attempted to coordinate a reunion but kept missing each other due to conflicting schedules.

Three years later, Romano reflected on their dynamic in a YouTube video, recalling that they were "these young kids put in this very unique situation" and formed an "instant comedic team." Still, she admitted their relationship eventually faded.

"I really do kind of wish at the time when I was younger, I would have given him a little more time and energy and love, like a real sister," she said in 2021. "I really do regret that. It kind of makes me sad."

Christy Carlson Romano's Cancer Reveal

image of Romano and LaBeouf starred as siblings on Disney Channel's 'Even Stevens.'
Source: mega

Romano and LaBeouf starred as siblings on Disney Channel's 'Even Stevens.'

On February 17, the actress revealed via Instagram that she "may have stageable cancer" after undergoing a screening.

Fighting back tears in the video, she explained that both of her parents had previously battled cancer — her mother survived, while her father did not. Her grandmother also died from lung cancer.

"My husband's [results] came back completely negative. Mine did not come back negative, so basically, what that means is I may have stageable cancer," Romano said.

She later shared that she is scheduled for a PET scan and hopes the issue will be "something easy to treat." Romano admitted she hesitated before posting the video, but ultimately felt it was important to encourage others to get screened.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.