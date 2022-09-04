Late Model Christy Giles' Parents Bury Her With Unworn Wedding Dress As Shocking Double Murder Case Continues
Christy Giles' family laid her to rest next to the wedding gown she never go the chance to wear. The 24-year-old eloped with her husband, Jan Cilliers, in August 2019 and had plans to have a formal ceremony with family.
The Los Angeles-based model was found dead of suspected drug overdose in front of Southern California Hospital in Culver City on November 13, 2021. Several hours later, her friend Hilda Marcela Cabrales-Arzola was dumped at a different, nearby hospital in critical condition. Hilda passed away one week later.
Christy's mother, Dusty, emotionally recalled making the heartbreaking decision to bury her near the special dress she had one day hoped to wear.
"I asked Jan if I could please have it so we could bury her in her wedding dress," grieving mother confessed in a recent interview. "It won’t be on her but I didn’t want anyone else to wear it. It’s hers and she unfortunately never got to have her wedding."
Dusty also shared the difficult day that she saw her daughter's body for the first time, weeks after her tragic passing. She explained part of the late 24-year-old's face was starting to decompose, leading her to ask the mortician to angle herin a different direction so that the family could see her one, final time in an open casket. However, Christy's father, Leslie, couldn't bear to see her that way.
"I couldn’t look at her," the retired military police officer admitted. "I didn’t see her at all."
As OK! previously reported, Giles and Cabrales-Arzola disappeared on Friday, November 12, after leaving to go to a party with three men. Their bodies were later found discarded outside of two, separate L.A. county medical facilities. Although it was initially speculated that the two women died of accidental drug overdose, their families always suspected foul play.
This past July, Hollywood producer David Pearce was charged with the sexual assault and murders of Christy and Hilda.
Dusty Giles spoke to the New York Post.