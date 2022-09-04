Late Model Christy Giles' Parents Bury Her With Unworn Wedding Dress As Shocking Double Murder Case Continues

Christy Giles' family laid her to rest next to the wedding gown she never go the chance to wear. The 24-year-old eloped with her husband, Jan Cilliers, in August 2019 and had plans to have a formal ceremony with family.

The Los Angeles-based model was found dead of suspected drug overdose in front of Southern California Hospital in Culver City on November 13, 2021. Several hours later, her friend Hilda Marcela Cabrales-Arzola was dumped at a different, nearby hospital in critical condition. Hilda passed away one week later.