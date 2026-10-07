Chuck Lorre Says Roseanne Barr’s 'Malice' Toward Writers Made Her 'Impossible' to Work With on Hit Sitcom

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Chuck Lorre Worked on 'Roseanne' for 2 Seasons

Source: @DINNERSONME/YOUTUBE 'Roseanne [Barr] hated that there were writers,' Chuck Lorre said.

Lorre was a writer and an executive producer on Roseanne — which originally aired on ABC from 1988 until 1997 — for two seasons. According to the director, Barr, 73, had a lot of "malice" toward her writing staff during the show's run.

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Roseanne Barr Didn't Like Having Writers on Her Eponymous Sitcom

Source: MEGA 'Roseanne' aired on ABC from 1988 until 1997.

“Roseanne hated that there were writers. Fundamentally hated that other people wrote words that she would say,” Lorre said on the podcast. The She-Devil actress and “any writing staff” of hers had “built-in animosity," according to The Big Bang Theory creator.

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Source: @DINNERSONME/YOUTUBE Chuck Lorre was a writer on the show from 1990 until 1992.

“It was the premise of other people putting words in a stand-up comedian’s mouth. It’s fundamentally flawed,” he went on. “There’s very few comics that can do that.” Lorre then explained that because Barr became a star through her comedic chops, she apparently struggled with handing over power when they were working on her show.

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Chuck Lorre Refused to Quit the TV Series

Source: @DINNERSONME/YOUTUBE Chuck Lorre noted he chose not to leave 'Roseanne' because he was still early on in his Hollywood career.

“She made herself a superstar based on her words, her writing,” he said. “Then transition to a television show where [you] can’t do it alone. It’s impossible. That transition was not going to happen.” Despite the tense behind-the-scenes drama in the writer's room, Lorre was hesitant to quit as he was still early on in his filmmaking career. “I navigated because I’d had, I don’t know, 15, 20 years of poverty and health issues and all sorts of stuff, and I was not going to go back,” he confessed.

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'Roseanne' Was Briefly Revived by ABC in 2018

Source: MEGA Roseanne Barr was fired from her sitcom in 2018.