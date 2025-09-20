Jon Cryer Exposes Shocking Pay Gap With Charlie Sheen on 'Two and a Half Men'

Article continues below advertisement

Jon Cryer revealed he earned significantly less than his Two and a Half Men costar Charlie Sheen, with the pay discrepancy coming into focus following the release of the Netflix documentary aka Charlie Sheen. During Sheen's final year on the hit sitcom, he reportedly made close to $2 million per episode. In stark contrast, Cryer's earnings hovered around two-thirds less until Sheen's departure led to a pay bump for Cryer, who then earned $620,000 per episode.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Mega Jon Cryer earned roughly a third of Charlie Sheen’s salary.

Article continues below advertisement

In the documentary, Cryer discussed the troubling dynamics behind Sheen's salary negotiations, especially as Sheen struggled with addiction. "[Sheen's] negotiations went off the charts because his life was falling apart," Cryer stated. He didn't hold back when comparing Sheen's antics to an infamous dictator.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Netflix Jon Cryer compared Charlie Sheen’s negotiation tactics to a dictator demanding attention and money.

Article continues below advertisement

"The dictator of North Korea was a guy named Kim Jong-Il," he explained. "He acted crazy all the time and thus got enormous amounts of aid from countries who were so scared of him that they would shovel money at him. Well, that's what happened here." Cryer noted, "Me, whose life was pretty good at that time, I got a third of that."

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Mega After Charlie Sheen left, Jon Cryer’s salary increased to $620,000 per episode.

Article continues below advertisement

CBS felt the pressure to secure Sheen's contract, having already "pre-sold a couple extra seasons of the show." Ultimately, in 2011, Sheen was fired due to his erratic behavior, which included public tirades against show creator Chuck Lorre and complaints of being underpaid. After Sheen's turbulent exit, Ashton Kutcher stepped in as his replacement, carrying the show for four more seasons.

Article continues below advertisement

Following Kutcher's arrival, Cryer's salary increased to $620,000, while Kutcher earned $700,000 per episode. The documentary also featured insights from Sheen's childhood friend Sean Penn and ex-wives Denise Richards and Brooke Mueller. Richards shared a revealing story about a visit to Sheen's home, where she found herself making sandwiches for him and his hookers in the presence of Cryer.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Netflix The documentary also covered Charlie Sheen’s struggles with addiction and his HIV diagnosis.