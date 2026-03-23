Chuck Norris' Health Issues Explained After the Legendary Actor's Death at 86

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Chuck Norris Reportedly Suffered 2 Major Heart Attacks Years Before His Death

Source: MEGA Chuck Norris died on March 20.

Chuck Norris' health has drawn heightened attention after his death on March 20. The Way of the Dragon actor, who died at the age of 86, reportedly suffered two heart attacks in July 2017. A source told the outlet the medical emergency "would have easily killed most men half his age." According to the report, Norris faced the episode following his appearance at the United Fighting Arts Federation's World Championships in Las Vegas. He and his family reportedly took a break at the Tonopah Station Hotel and Casino in Nevada during their nine-hour drive back to their California home. A hotel staffer claimed the legendary star "was on the casino floor a little while, and then went to his room. Around 5:30 a.m., Chuck collapsed with chest pains while taking a shower." He stopped breathing while being rushed to Mt. Grant General Hospital in Hawthorne, Nev., though a defibrillator later helped restore his heartbeat. He suffered a second heart attack at the hospital, where he also reportedly stopped breathing at some point. The athlete was airlifted to Reno's Renown Regional Medical Center afterward. "It was touch and go," a separate source said. "I was told his wife was allowed to ride in the med flight with him. Everything happened so fast that it felt like he died twice in 47 minutes!" They added, "There was so much hysteria it's impossible to know how long the ordeal lasted. People were watching the heart monitor — not the clock!"

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Chuck Norris Was Hospitalized After a Medical Emergency

Source: MEGA He died one day after being hospitalized in Hawaii.

A March 19 report revealed the Good Guys Wear Black actor was rushed to a hospital after experiencing an undisclosed medical emergency while on the island of Kauai in Hawaii. It indicated that Norris seemed to be in solid condition on March 18, as he trained with an instructor and maintained his usual sense of humor.

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Chuck Norris Died At the Age of 86

Source: MEGA Chuck Norris' family keeps his cause of death private.

Reports claimed he was in good spirits after his hospitalization. However, Norris' family confirmed his death in a statement on Instagram on March 20. "It is with heavy hearts that our family shares the sudden passing of our beloved Chuck Norris yesterday morning. While we would like to keep the circumstances private, please know that he was surrounded by his family and was at peace. To the world, he was a martial artist, actor, and a symbol of strength. To us, he was a devoted husband, a loving father and grandfather, an incredible brother, and the heart of our family," the message began. Norris' bereaved loved ones added, "He lived his life with faith, purpose, and an unwavering commitment to the people he loved. Through his work, discipline, and kindness, he inspired millions around the world and left a lasting impact on so many lives. While our hearts are broken, we are deeply grateful for the life he lived and for the unforgettable moments we were blessed to share with him. The love and support he received from fans around the world meant so much to him, and our family is truly thankful for it. To him, you were not just fans, you were his friends. We know many of you had heard about his recent hospitalization, and we are truly grateful for the prayers and support you sent his way." "As we grieve this loss, we kindly ask for privacy for our family during this time. Thank you for loving him with us. With love, The Norris Family," they concluded.

Chuck Norris Said He Was in Good Health Just Days Before His Death

Source: MEGA He was hospitalized for an unspecified medical emergency.