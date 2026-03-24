Chuck Norris' Secret Love Child: Everything to Know About His Daughter Dina
March 24 2026, Published 8:33 a.m. ET
Chuck Norris' Love Child Was Born in 1964
Chuck Norris' death has pulled back the curtain on his secret love child.
Prior to his marriage to Gena O'Kelley, the Walker, Texas Ranger actor was married to Dianne Holechek, with whom he welcomed two sons: Mike Norris, born on October 4, 1962, and Eric Norris, born on May 20, 1965.
The same year his first son was born, Chuck reportedly had a fling with then-19-year-old Johanna Brady and fathered a child — Dina Norris DiCiolli — as a result of the illicit relationship.
"I was in the military police in Riverside, California, and waiting to be discharged," he explained, per RadarOnline.com. "Dianne had gone on to Los Angeles when I met Johanna. For the next few weeks, I saw her every night. To my shame, I never told Johanna I was married."
The Way of the Dragon actor said he had no idea Johanna was pregnant until two years after their secret affair ended. At the time, he received a legal letter demanding child support from him after Johanna gave birth to their daughter in 1964.
It was not until Dina was 16 that she learned the identity of her biological father after overhearing her mother speaking about the Hollywood legend.
Dina Norris DiCiolli Reached Out to Chuck When She Was 26
In a 2004 interview with Entertainment Tonight, Chuck revealed Dina reached out to him in 1990 when she was 26.
"I was going through my mail at home and I see this letter and I open it up," he told the outlet. "It's from Dina … and she says, 'I'm your daughter from a past experience,' and she said, 'I found out you were my father when I was 16, but my mother said you were married and we shouldn't interfere with your family.'"
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Chuck Norris Was Initially Hesitant to Meet Dina
According to Chuck, he was initially reluctant to meet up with his love child— though they did eventually meet.
"I look at her and it's so amazing because I'm looking at her and she's staring at me and we just sort of gravitate toward each other and we just went into each other's arms and started crying," he continued.
The father-of-five also talked about Dina in his memoir Against All Odds: My Story, writing, "I am blessed to have her as my daughter. Certainly, I know now that God does not condone premarital or extramarital sexual relationships. But I've also discovered that there is no such thing as an 'illegitimate child.' Every baby is legitimate in God's eyes; every child is precious in his sight."
Dina Norris DiCiolli Is Married and Has 2 Children
Unlike her late father, Dina keeps her life away from the spotlight.
Based on Chuck's 2015 Facebook post, she is married to her husband, Damien, with whom she shares at least two children.
"Here's another family photo from Kauai. This time with our daughter Dina, her husband Damien and their boys Dante & Eli," the caption read.