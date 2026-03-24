Chuck Norris' Secret Love Child: Everything to Know About His Daughter Dina

Chuck Norris was a father of five children — including his daughter Dina from a previous affair — before his death in March.

Chuck Norris' death has pulled back the curtain on his secret love child.

Prior to his marriage to Gena O'Kelley, the Walker, Texas Ranger actor was married to Dianne Holechek, with whom he welcomed two sons: Mike Norris, born on October 4, 1962, and Eric Norris, born on May 20, 1965.

The same year his first son was born, Chuck reportedly had a fling with then-19-year-old Johanna Brady and fathered a child — Dina Norris DiCiolli — as a result of the illicit relationship.

"I was in the military police in Riverside, California, and waiting to be discharged," he explained, per RadarOnline.com. "Dianne had gone on to Los Angeles when I met Johanna. For the next few weeks, I saw her every night. To my shame, I never told Johanna I was married."

The Way of the Dragon actor said he had no idea Johanna was pregnant until two years after their secret affair ended. At the time, he received a legal letter demanding child support from him after Johanna gave birth to their daughter in 1964.

It was not until Dina was 16 that she learned the identity of her biological father after overhearing her mother speaking about the Hollywood legend.