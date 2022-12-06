Church Of Scientology Will Hold Memorial For Longtime Member Kirstie Alley After Secret Cancer Battle
The Church of Scientology will hold a memorial for Kirstie Alley, who was a longtime member, after she passed away from a secret colon cancer battle, Radar reported.
According to an insider, Scientology leaders will put on a service for her at the Flag Land Base in Clearwater, Fla.
Prior to the actress' death at 71, Tony Ortega revealed she reached the highest levels in Scientology.
“Now here I stand a New OT VIII shiny, fresh and calm… well, as calm as a thetan like me can be. I am more confident than ever before. And here’s the big news. I now fully have the confront that puts me right up that damn confront scale with other Scientology Freedom Fighters!" Alley apparently said, according to a magazine Ortega obtained.
As OK! previously reported, Alley's kids, True and Lillie Parker, announced the news on Monday, December 5.
"To all our friends, far and wide around the world…We are sad to inform you that our incredible, fierce and loving mother has passed away after a battle with cancer, only recently discovered. She was surrounded by her closest family and fought with great strength, leaving us with a certainty of her never-ending joy of living and whatever adventures lie ahead," the statement began.
The message continued, "As iconic as she was on screen, she was an even more amazing mother and grandmother.We are grateful to the incredible team of doctors and nurses at the Moffitt Cancer Center for their care. Our mother’s zest and passion for life, her children, grandchildren and her many animals, not to mention her eternal joy of creating, were unparalleled and leave us inspired to live life to the fullest just as she did. We thank you for your love and prayers and ask that you respect our privacy at this difficult time. With love always, True and Lillie Parker."