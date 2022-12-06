OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Kirstie Alley
OK LogoNEWS

Church Of Scientology Will Hold Memorial For Longtime Member Kirstie Alley After Secret Cancer Battle

kirstie alley cancer
Source: mega
By:

Dec. 6 2022, Published 11:11 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to TwitterShare to Email

The Church of Scientology will hold a memorial for Kirstie Alley, who was a longtime member, after she passed away from a secret colon cancer battle, Radar reported.

According to an insider, Scientology leaders will put on a service for her at the Flag Land Base in Clearwater, Fla.

Article continues below advertisement

Prior to the actress' death at 71, Tony Ortega revealed she reached the highest levels in Scientology.

mega copy
Source: mega
Article continues below advertisement

“Now here I stand a New OT VIII shiny, fresh and calm… well, as calm as a thetan like me can be. I am more confident than ever before. And here’s the big news. I now fully have the confront that puts me right up that damn confront scale with other Scientology Freedom Fighters!" Alley apparently said, according to a magazine Ortega obtained.

Article continues below advertisement

As OK! previously reported, Alley's kids, True and Lillie Parker, announced the news on Monday, December 5.

"To all our friends, far and wide around the world…We are sad to inform you that our incredible, fierce and loving mother has passed away after a battle with cancer, only recently discovered. She was surrounded by her closest family and fought with great strength, leaving us with a certainty of her never-ending joy of living and whatever adventures lie ahead," the statement began.

The message continued, "As iconic as she was on screen, she was an even more amazing mother and grandmother.We are grateful to the incredible team of doctors and nurses at the Moffitt Cancer Center for their care. Our mother’s zest and passion for life, her children, grandchildren and her many animals, not to mention her eternal joy of creating, were unparalleled and leave us inspired to live life to the fullest just as she did. We thank you for your love and prayers and ask that you respect our privacy at this difficult time. With love always, True and Lillie Parker."

megar
Source: mega
Article continues below advertisement

Later on, Alley's rep revealed the cause of death was colon cancer.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

© Copyright 2022 OK!. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LLC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.