Kirstie Alley 'Was Never Afraid To Express Herself' Prior To Untimely Death, Source Reveals

Still, Alley remained one of its most loyal members — along with fellow stars like Tom Cruise and John Travolta — and had no plans to ever leave. “Of course Kirstie’s aware of the rumors and stories from defectors, but it hasn’t dampened her commitment,” says the insider. “She’s firmly on board with the likes of David Miscavige, and very appreciative of her continued role within the church.”

Alley’s dogged dedication has gotten her into hot water with Remini. The actresses have been at war ever since Remini first took aim at the church, and their feud remains alive and well. Alley dismissed Remini’s past claim that Shelly Miscavige went missing as an attempt to get publicity for her book and A&E show — and spilled even more secrets about the alleged disappearance. “To my knowledge, it took 2 hours to find [Shelly] alive and well. This was in 2013 yet wasn’t broadly publicly acknowledged by [Leah] or her crew,” Alley tweeted in response to a fan asking about Remini’s coverage of Shelly.

Scientology critic Tony Ortega says Alley has it out for Remini. “Kirstie tries to discredit Leah at every opportunity,” he says. (Ortega also says Shelly is at a Scientology location in Lake Arrowhead, Calif., and that the church says she’s working on an archive project on founder L. Ron Hubbard.) He believes Scientology bigwigs have given Alley the green light to go head-to-head with Remini, and the reason Alley is finally breaking her silence is to get back at the King of Queens alum. “Leah is a very big problem for the church and for Kirstie,” the insider notes.