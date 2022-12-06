Beloved 'Cheers' Star Kirstie Alley's Cause Of Death Revealed

"As iconic as she was on screen, she was an even more amazing mother and grandmother. We are grateful to the incredible team of doctors and nurses at the Moffitt Cancer Center for their care. Our mother’s zest and passion for life, her children, grandchildren and her many animals, not to mention her eternal joy of creating, were unparalleled and leave us inspired to live life to the fullest just as she did, her children," Alley's son, True, 30, and daughter Lillie, 28 — whom she shares with ex-husband Parker Stevenson — wrote.

ACTRESS KIRSTIE ALLEY DEAD AT 71 AFTER BATTLE WITH CANCER WHICH WAS 'ONLY RECENTLY DISCOVERED'

"We thank you for your love and prayers and ask that you respect our privacy at this difficult time. With love always, True and Lillie Parker," Alley's two children concluded of their shared heartbreak.