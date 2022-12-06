Beloved 'Cheers' Star Kirstie Alley's Cause Of Death Revealed
Kirstie Alley's cause of death was colon cancer, a rep of the famed actress revealed on Tuesday December 6.
The Cheers star's diagnosis was "only recently discovered" and viscously fought until the very end. The 71-year-old's family released a statement confirming the heartbreaking news on Monday, December 5.
"To all our friends, far and wide around the world…We are sad to inform you that our incredible, fierce and loving mother has passed away after a battle with cancer, only recently discovered," the statement posted to the late actress' Instagram profile read.
INSIDE KIRSTIE ALLEY'S SECRET BATTLE WITH CANCER
"She was surrounded by her closest family and fought with great strength, leaving us with a certainty of her never-ending joy of living and whatever adventures lie ahead," the message continued.
"As iconic as she was on screen, she was an even more amazing mother and grandmother. We are grateful to the incredible team of doctors and nurses at the Moffitt Cancer Center for their care. Our mother’s zest and passion for life, her children, grandchildren and her many animals, not to mention her eternal joy of creating, were unparalleled and leave us inspired to live life to the fullest just as she did, her children," Alley's son, True, 30, and daughter Lillie, 28 — whom she shares with ex-husband Parker Stevenson — wrote.
ACTRESS KIRSTIE ALLEY DEAD AT 71 AFTER BATTLE WITH CANCER WHICH WAS 'ONLY RECENTLY DISCOVERED'
"We thank you for your love and prayers and ask that you respect our privacy at this difficult time. With love always, True and Lillie Parker," Alley's two children concluded of their shared heartbreak.
Alley and the Baywatch actor, 70, parted ways in 1997 after tying the knot in 1983. Following a miscarriage, the pair adopted their son in 1992 and their daughter in 1995.
Stevenson expressed words of gratitude for his late ex-wife in an Instagram post late Monday evening.
"Dear Kirstie, I am so grateful for our years together, and for the two incredibly beautiful children and now grandchildren that we have," the A Separate Peace star shared alongside a throwback photo of the couple. "You will be missed. With love, Parker."