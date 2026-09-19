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Ciara Miller Declines 'Bachelorette' Role After 'Summer House' Drama: 'I'm So Happy Being Single'

Photo of Ciara Miller.
Source: MEGA

Ciara Miller rejected the idea of becoming the next ‘Bachelorette’ while embracing single life.

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Sept. 19 2026, Published 5:33 a.m. ET

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Ciara Miller, a prominent figure from Summer House, has firmly rejected the notion of becoming the next Bachelorette. In a recent interview with Glamour, she expressed her satisfaction with being single.

“I’m so happy being single,” stated Ciara, 30, on April 17. “Honestly, I can’t imagine anyone being in my apartment. I don’t think it’s a bad thing to be single.”

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Image of The ‘Summer House’ star said she valued her privacy and felt happy being single.
Source: MEGA

The ‘Summer House’ star said she valued her privacy and felt happy being single.

When questioned about speculations regarding her potential role in ABC's dating franchise, Ciara bluntly replied, “F*** no. I’m way too private.”

The reality star's personal life has gained attention due to recent events involving her ex-boyfriend, West Wilson, and her close friend, Amanda Batula. West, 31, previously dated Ciara earlier this year, while Amanda, 34, publicly announced her split from husband Kyle Cooke in January. The two confirmed their relationship in March, igniting controversy.

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Image of She also addressed the relationship drama involving her ex West Wilson and Amanda Batula.
Source: MEGA

She also addressed the relationship drama involving her ex West Wilson and Amanda Batula.

Amidst the drama, Ciara shared her thoughts on the situation. “Just know when something’s weird in your gut, there’s a reason. What’s done in the dark always comes to light,” she remarked. She emphasized the importance of trusting one's instincts.

When discussing Amanda's actions, Ciara noted that their last conversation had been “minimal.” She commented, “At the end of the day, a guy’s a guy. Whether or not West and I are working on a relationship, you just can’t put anything past a man.”

Ciara expressed her disappointment in Amanda, highlighting the betrayal. “I just never would think that it would come from someone like Amanda, who has been what has felt like in my circle and in my corner for so long. I think that’s the craziest part,” she stated.

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Image of She criticized public scrutiny surrounding her dating history and choices.
Source: MEGA

She criticized public scrutiny surrounding her dating history and choices.

Public scrutiny of her dating choices has also affected Ciara. “I don’t like it,” she said. “I do feel like I get a lot of grief for dating people.” She pointed out that her public dating history is limited, explaining, “I’ve only technically dated two people publicly. For people to make a really roundabout statement about my taste based on two people is annoying and frustrating.”

Ciara raised concerns about societal expectations placed on women regarding their dating choices. “If I were a f***ing expert, don’t you think I would probably be married? But I’m not. Why do we put this pressure on young women like it’s our fault for not seeing who this person was immediately?”

Image of Ciara Miller discussed the added complexities of interracial dating and the pressures placed on women.
Source: MEGA

Ciara Miller discussed the added complexities of interracial dating and the pressures placed on women.

She also addressed the additional challenges faced by Black women in interracial dating. “It is a whole other layer — the nuances of interracial dating and how much of a mindf*** it can be,” Ciara explained.

As Ciara continues to navigate the complexities of her personal life, she emphasizes the importance of self-acceptance and personal growth. Her journey serves as a reminder that happiness is paramount, regardless of public opinion.

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